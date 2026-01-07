Headlamp Health Launches Lumos AI to De-Risk Neuroscience Drug Development

Agentic AI platform brings longitudinal real-world insight to improve trial design and decision-making; Zak Williams and Dr. Charles B. Nemeroff join Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlamp Health today announced the launch of Lumos AI®, a comprehensive decision-support platform designed to help drug developers address the complexity that has long stalled neuroscience progress. Unlike AI tools built for workflow automation, Lumos functions as a comprehensive, intelligence layer. It uses a neurosymbolic multi-agent framework to integrate biological, behavioral, and clinical data into mechanistic insight, enabling earlier and more confident decision-making in drug development.

"Mental health drug development has long operated on outdated assumptions, treating complex conditions with one-size-fits-all approaches," said Zak Williams, advisor to Headlamp. "We're now at an inflection point where advances in technology make precision possible in a way that wasn't even imaginable five years ago. That shift is critical to delivering the right care to the right people at the right time."

Neuroscience trials often fail not due to ineffective therapies, but because teams struggle to identify the right patients, design inclusive protocols, or detect signals early. Challenges like patient heterogeneity, subjective reporting, and placebo effects obscure meaningful responses and slow progress.

Lumos AI addresses these limitations by helping development teams identify responder subtypes earlier, refine trial strategy, and model longitudinal patient trajectories beyond episodic snapshots. The platform supports more confident, informed decisions across the neuroscience pipeline.

"We built Lumos AI to address two fundamental questions: which patients are most likely to benefit from a given therapy, and which therapies are most likely to work for a given patient subtype," said Erwin Estigarribia, CEO of Headlamp Health. "Lumos AI helps pharmaceutical development teams ask better questions earlier by understanding variability rather than relying on volume alone."

"Psychiatry has settled for a 'responder' definition that effectively means a patient is only 50% less miserable. We wouldn't accept a 50% reduction in tumor load as a success in oncology, and we shouldn't accept it here," said Dr. Charles B. Nemeroff, chair of psychiatry at UT Austin and advisor to Headlamp. "Headlamp's approach focuses on remission—getting patients actually well, not just slightly better—by using continuous data to guide them to the right treatment faster."

For more information, visit https://www.headlamp.com/platform.

About Headlamp Health

Headlamp Health is redefining neuropsychiatric drug development with precision tools that clarify complexity and reduce trial risk. Its platform, Lumos AI, equips teams to make smarter, earlier decisions by synthesizing disparate data inputs into precise insights.

Media Contact:

Delia Mendoza

(310) 500-9273

[email protected]

SOURCE Headlamp Health