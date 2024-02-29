Headlands Research Acquires Clinical Trial Site Pharmasite Research, Enhancing Therapeutic Expertise in Key Competencies

Maryland-based Pharmasite Research adds 20 years of psychiatric and central nervous system clinical research expertise to the site network

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlands Research , a leading multinational network of clinical trial sites, today announced the acquisition of Pharmasite Research , an established clinical trial site dedicated to research in mental illness and disorders of the central nervous system (CNS).

"According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2021 – that's nearly 60 million people," said Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands Research. "The acquisition of Pharmasite Research expands our focus on mental health research and helps to further position Headlands as a leading organization in this important field."

Located outside Baltimore, Maryland, Pharmasite Research brings over 20 years of clinical research expertise in two of Headland Research's core competencies: mental health and CNS. As Headlands Research continues to expand and bring clinical research to a more diverse, representative population, Pharmasite's strategic location extends the site network's reach in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headlands Research now includes 18 sites across the United States and Canada.

"Pharmasite is guided by a commitment to excellence in participant care and study conduct, a commitment shared by Headlands Research," said Surya Korn, President of Pharmasite Research. "By combining our knowledge, expertise, and resources with that of Headlands Research, we can strengthen the impact of clinical research for the millions who must navigate mental illness."

The addition of Pharmasite Research follows the acquisition or creation of five new sites in 2023. These include Clinical Research Professionals , AMCR Institute , Headlands Research Detroit , Headlands Research Eastern Massachusetts , and Clinvest Research .

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research is a multinational integrated clinical trial site organization with a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies. Its group of exceptional sites focuses on large-volume recruitment of diverse and specialty patient populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headlands Research's principal investigators are proven industry leaders in their fields with expertise in a wide variety of indications. Utilizing expert recruitment strategies and access to diverse patients through its site databases and physician partnerships, Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5,000 clinical trials. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com .

