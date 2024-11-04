Headlands Research Acquires Trial Management Associates

With research sites in North and South Carolina, Trial Management Associates' deep expertise and strong clinical relationships further solidify Headlands Research as a key strategic partner for advancing therapeutics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlands Research , a leading multinational network of clinical trial sites, today announced the acquisition of Trial Management Associates (TMA), a distinguished multi-site clinical research company with locations in North and South Carolina. The Headlands Research network now includes 21 sites across the United States and Canada; extending the network's southeastern US geographical reach.

"The acquisition of TMA further demonstrates our commitment to strategic growth," said Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands Research. "By adding TMA to our ever-expanding network of clinical trial sites, we are providing sponsors with more geographic options, larger and more diverse participant pools, and a greater depth of knowledge in two of our core clinical areas."

TMA is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with an additional location in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Led by President Phil Dattilo, TMA brings significant experience across various therapeutic specialties, including vaccines, endocrinology, and more, complementing Headlands Research's existing areas of focus. TMA's experienced team and strong relationships with industry-leading sponsors and clinical research organizations further bolster Headlands Research's strategic vision of accelerating clinical development and improving patient outcomes by leveraging best-in-class research infrastructure and expertise.

"The missions of TMA and Headlands Research are synchronous: to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies," said Phil Dattilo, President of TMA. "Joining the Headlands Research family allows TMA to scale our capabilities, share best practices, and combine expertise in ways that will be of great value to our sponsors and participants."

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research is a multinational integrated clinical trial site organization with a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies. Its group of exceptional sites focuses on large-volume recruitment of diverse and specialty patient populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headlands Research's principal investigators are proven industry leaders in their fields with expertise in a wide variety of indications. Utilizing expert recruitment strategies and access to diverse patients through its site databases and physician partnerships, Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5,000 clinical trials. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com .

