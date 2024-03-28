Headlands Research Announces Fifth Research Site under Partnership with Pfizer to Improve Diversity in Clinical Trials

Headlands Research Orlando satisfies the organizations' commitment to create multiple research sites aimed at increasing health equity in clinical research

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlands Research , a leading multinational network of clinical trial sites, today announced a fifth site, Headlands Research Orlando, as part of its partnership with Pfizer to create multiple clinical trial sites in areas with highly diverse demographics.

"As an organization, we have been committed to diversity in clinical trials since day one," said Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands Research. "Our partnership with Pfizer has been a critical component in our continued goal of making clinical research accessible to all."

According to the most recent census data available, nearly 25% of the surrounding county's population is Black, and over a third are Hispanic or Latinx, two groups historically underrepresented in clinical research yet bear a disproportionate burden of many illnesses. Headlands Research Orlando is the fifth and final site in the organization's partnership with Pfizer, fulfilling a multi-year commitment. A multi-therapeutic site, Headlands Research Orlando was built from the ground up to improve health equity and representativeness in clinical research.

Headlands Research specializes in large-volume recruitment and retention of diverse, inclusive, and specialty populations while delivering the highest quality data. The network employs over 500 expert clinical researchers, multi-state licensed physicians, and renowned key opinion leaders in 18 sites across the US and Canada. Through community and physician partnerships, a broad range of therapeutic expertise, and a commitment to advancing innovative medical therapies, Headlands Research sites consistently surpass enrollment goals while maintaining high participant retention rates.

Pfizer is focused on pursuing breakthroughs that change patients' lives. Their global presence and scale allow them to make a difference in local communities worldwide.

Connect with Headlands Research executives at the 2024 SCRS IncluDE Site Solutions Summit . Attend the panel presentation, "Solutions Studio: Craft Your Site's DEI Strategy," featuring Dr. Christopher Romero, Headlands Research's Chief Medical Officer, on April 8th at 2:45 p.m. To learn more about Headlands Research and its extensive network of research sites, visit https://headlandsresearch.com , contact [email protected] , or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research is a multinational integrated clinical trial site organization with a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies. Its network of sites focuses on large-volume recruitment and retention of diverse, inclusive, and specialty populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headland Research's principal investigators and KOLs are proven experts in a broad range of therapeutic areas. To date, Headlands Research has successfully supported more than 5,000 clinical trials. For more information, visit www.headlandsresearch.com .

