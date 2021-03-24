Headless Commerce Platform Fabric Hires Umer Sadiq as Chief Technology Officer and Nevin Shetty as Chief Financial Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced the hires of Umer Sadiq as the company's Chief Technology Officer and Nevin Shetty as Chief Financial Officer. These hires come on the heels of Fabric's $43 million Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with additional participation from Redpoint Ventures and Sierra Ventures this last February. Both Sadiq and Shetty will report to Fabric CEO Faisal Masud and help lead the company through this period of hypergrowth.

"Umer Sadiq and Nevin Shetty are e-commerce veterans, and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome them both to the Fabric team," said Faisal Masud, CEO at Fabric. "Umer's experience in building and scaling lean commerce platforms will help us build scalable customer focused technology products. Nevin has scaled multiple retail and finance companies, making him perfectly equipped to scale our business as our first CFO."

Prior to Fabric, Umer was co-founder and CTO at Veeve, a smart shopping cart startup that uses state-of-the-art computer vision and sensor fusion algorithms to create seamless shopping experiences. Before that, he spent 12 years at Amazon in software development, product and research, leading and scaling programs in e-commerce, supply chain, reverse logistics as well as launching and scaling Amazon Prime Now.

"I've seen firsthand how D2C and B2B brands struggle with legacy commerce tech," said Umer Sadiq, CTO at Fabric. "Fabric's team of e-commerce veterans understand what technology today's brands need to grow, and I'm excited to continue to accelerate our customers' headless commerce capaibilities as CTO."

Shetty has over 10 years of experience in leadership roles across finance, strategy and operations. He joins Fabric from SierraConstellation Partners, where he served as Managing Director. Shetty also brings commerce expertise to the Fabric team, previously serving as Chief Partnerships Officer at David's Bridal, and CEO and co-founder of Blueprint Registry, where he grew the company from inception to acquisition in five years.

"There needs to be a better way for companies to sell online, because the current solutions aren't working," said Nevin Shetty, CFO at Fabric. "E-commerce is booming, and the technology and team at Fabric are in a unique position to help companies modernize, build their brands and compete in this digital-first world, and I can't wait to help lead the charge as their new CFO."

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, Juicy Couture, abc carpet & home and Universal Lacrosse trust Fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. Fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Fabric is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners.

