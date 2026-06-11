Headless or walled: Cordial draws the line on how AI agents should work

Most platforms are building agents that only see what their platform sees. Cordial built infrastructure every agent can use.

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial, the enterprise marketing platform used by Levi's, Tapestry, L.L.Bean, and Boot Barn, today launches its AI headless infrastructure: a composable, LLM-agnostic platform that exposes every Cordial capability as a standard service any AI agent can use, from any system, in any stack.

Cordial's headless infrastructure — MCP, CLI, API, and developer tooling — is available now. Teams exploring the full agentic stack can contact their Cordial account team or visit https://developers.cordial.com/.

Most marketing platforms approaching AI are adding conversational interfaces on top of existing workflows. Cordial is doing something different: opening the infrastructure itself.

Marketing tech has always been fragmented — orders in one platform, reporting in another, email in a third. AI agents don't fix that problem. They accelerate it. Each platform now executes 10x, 50x faster in isolation. The coordination problem gets worse, not better.

Cordial's answer is a headless architecture: audience logic, message generation, brand validation, send execution — all exposed as composable services through standard interfaces (MCP, CLI, API). Agents inside Cordial and agents built on external systems — commerce platforms, data warehouses, loyalty systems — connect to the same capabilities directly. Cordial becomes the connective tissue. Not a wall. A node. A platform agents can use.

"The next era of marketing won't be won by whoever ships the most agents. It'll be won by the platform agents can actually build on," said Jeremy Swift, CEO, Cordial. "We're opening Cordial's infrastructure so every brand can orchestrate across their entire stack. That's where the market is going, and we're taking marketers there."

What launched today

Cordial's headless infrastructure opens every platform capability as a standard service. Work that used to require tickets, exports, and waiting on other teams happens on demand.

Build your own agents:

MCP (Model Context Protocol): Connects Cordial to any agentic stack through the standard interface modern agent systems use. External agents — built on commerce platforms, data warehouses, or custom harnesses — access the same capabilities as agents running inside Cordial.

Connects Cordial to any agentic stack through the standard interface modern agent systems use. External agents — built on commerce platforms, data warehouses, or custom harnesses — access the same capabilities as agents running inside Cordial. Context Services: Any agent built on Cordial knows your business, brand, code, and assets from the start. Outputs grounded in your actual business, not generic approximations.

Any agent built on Cordial knows your business, brand, code, and assets from the start. Outputs grounded in your actual business, not generic approximations. CLI (Command Line Interface): Run any Cordial operation from the command line. Scriptable, composable, built to fit into toolchains developers already use.

Reporting — exec-ready answers on demand:

Campaign Performance: Natural-language answers on what went out, when, and how it performed — across batch sends, journeys, and orchestrated workflows. No technical resource required.

Natural-language answers on what went out, when, and how it performed — across batch sends, journeys, and orchestrated workflows. No technical resource required. Audience Insights: Define audience conditions and instantly see match counts. Measure overlap, validate assumptions, and discover which trait combinations actually describe your customers.

"We're not wrapping AI around an existing interface. We're opening the infrastructure," said Matt Howland, President, Cordial. "Any agent — yours, ours, or one that hasn't been built yet — can understand your business and take action on your behalf, within the governance and brand controls your team defines. Cordial becomes a node in the system, not a wall around it."

Built to compound

Cordial's headless approach is LLM-agnostic throughout and designed to grow with enterprise AI investments rather than require rebuilding with each new model or capability. Pre-built agent harnesses for common multi-step workflows and a native agentic interface follow, built on the same foundation available to developers today.

Cordial has already shipped two agents that demonstrate this in practice. The Email Production Agent handles end-to-end execution — personalization, audience logic, message orchestration, and measurement — validated against real customer profiles before anything runs. The Data Intelligence Agent monitors campaign and audience performance in real time, surfaces issues early, and recommends next actions while campaigns are still live. Both operate within Cordial's governed execution framework, with built-in quality checks, controlled retries, and guardrails tied to each brand's standards.

Both agents are grounded in Cordial's Context Graph — the accumulated customer, product, and message understanding that turns raw signals into the kind of relevance that actually moves revenue. The agents don't just execute faster. They execute with context.

Cordial's headless infrastructure — MCP, CLI, API, and developer tooling — is available now at https://developers.cordial.com/.

About Cordial

Cordial is an enterprise marketing platform used by Levi's, Tapestry, L.L.Bean, Boot Barn, and other world-class brands to power billions of personalized messages across email, SMS, and mobile. Its proprietary Context Graph captures customer, product, and message understanding in a single system — turning raw signals into relevance and relevance into revenue. At a time when the Battle for Attention has made volume a liability and context a competitive advantage, Cordial pairs its platform with expert guidance and benchmarks so brands don't just have the tools. They know how to use them.

Learn more at cordial.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Hecker

PANBlast for Cordial

[email protected]

SOURCE Cordial