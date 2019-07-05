Headlight Control Module Market Worth $5.0 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Headlight Control Module Market by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Application (On/Off, Bending/Cornering, High Beam Assist, and Headlight Leveling), Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicle Segment, And Region- Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Headlight Control Module Market is estimated to be USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Rising disposable income has resulted in an increase in consumer spending capability to purchase premium vehicles, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market. Government initiatives for implementing adaptive lighting to increase the driver's safety and the rising sales of SUVs are likely to propel the growth of the market further.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Headlight Control Module Market"

19 – Tables

113 – Figures

162 – Pages

SUV B segment expected to be the fastest growing segment in the headlight control module

SUV B segment is expected to witness an increase in penetration for adaptive headlamps in accordance with safety regulations implemented by various regulatory bodies. Additionally, the anticipated decreasing prices of these modules are expected to open opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing sales of SUV Bs in emerging economies, including India, are expected to boost the market growth for the headlight control module in this segment.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36973459

Headlight control module used for high beam assist is expected to lead the market

High beam assist is the most critical application for adaptive headlights as it provides the driver to switch between different headlight intensities while driving. Headlight control module for high beam assist has a higher penetration level in passenger vehicles. Moreover, many leading suppliers, such as Hella and Valeo are actively working on the advancements in the headlight control modules used for this application.

Asia Pacific to continue being the largest consumer of headlight control modules

China was the largest manufacturer and consumer of the headlight control module due to the presence of a robust automobile production base and huge domestic sales of cars. Other Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, and India showcased promising growth for the years 2017–2018 and the trend will continue till 2027. The Asian market is a production hub for the European and North American headlight control module manufacturers. Thus, the growing global sales of automobiles is expected to drive the growth of the headlight control module industry.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=36973459

The Headlight Control Module Market is dominated by Hella (Germany), Valeo (France), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Aptiv (Ireland), Osram (Germany), Magnetic Marelli (Italy), ZKW (Austria), Renesas (Japan), Lear Corporation (United States), Koito (Japan), NXP (Netherlands), Keboda (China), and Keetec (Slovakia).

Browse Related Report:

Automotive Lighting Market for ICE & EVs by Technology (Halogen, LED, and Xenon), Position (Front, Side, Rear, and Interior), Application (Head, Side, Tail, Fog, DRL, CHMSL, Dashboard, Glovebox, Reading, Dome, and Rear - View Mirror), Adaptive Lighting & Region - Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/headlight-control-module-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/headlight-control-module.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets