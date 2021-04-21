HeadLight Usage more than Doubles, Expands Leadership Team to Support Growth

SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadLight , the nation's leading photo-based inspection technology, today showcased the growing demand for, and increased usage of, its cloud-based photo inspection technology, citing a 110% year-over-year increase in photo and video observations captured from 2019 to 2020. The significant increase in observations captured demonstrates that infrastructure project teams, including departments of transportation (DOTs) and construction firms, continue to realize the value of the data-first approach HeadLight enables in the field. Headlight's robust data capture, tagging, and search functionality helps project owners easily see progress, identify issues and uncover insights about infrastructure construction projects.

To support HeadLight's growth trajectory, the company recently appointed Norbert Orth to its board of directors. As the former COO of Viewpoint, a Portland-based construction software firm, Orth led more than 350 employees worldwide, held more than $125 million of revenue responsibility and was instrumental in driving exponential growth underscored by record customer satisfaction. With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience and over a decade spent in the construction technology marketplace, Orth brings a wealth of industry knowledge that will benefit HeadLight as it scales operations to meet growing demand and expands its innovative capabilities to adapt to industry trends and customer needs.

"We are still in the earliest innings of the digital transformation in construction and HeadLight can radically impact the business processes in the industry," said Orth. "There is an amazing opportunity to drive innovation in this area with significant tailwinds to capture and I am excited to help HeadLight navigate and establish its leadership in the industry."

Also supporting the company's growth is the addition of two key executives: Patti Brooke as vice president of marketing and Tom Staples as vice president of sales. Together, Brooke and Staples will focus on diversifying the capabilities of HeadLight's product portfolio and expanding offerings to meet growing customer demand.

Brooke brings a passion for scaling innovative ideas and driving business value, along with more than 15 years of diverse experience in creating demand generating marketing. Prior to joining HeadLight, she held the role of Innovation Director for Premera Blue Cross, and before that she was the Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for SCCA Proton Therapy Center.

Staples has a proven history of leading high growth teams in the software and renewables sectors with more than a decade spent in the solar industry. His most recent roles were as Vice President of Strategic Opportunities and Vice President of Sales for Omnidian, Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Norbert to our board of directors and leverage his unique experience and insights to support company growth," said George White , co-founder and CEO of HeadLight. "The addition of Patti and Tom is also an important milestone as we prepare to scale and meet growing demand for innovative infrastructure solutions. Our team is dedicated to providing modern and effective solutions that enable our customers to improve efficiency, productivity and accountability across infrastructure projects now and into the future."

HeadLight experienced a nearly 25% increase in observations captured during Q1 of 2021 vs. Q1 of 2020. The significant number of observations captured in Q1 of 2021 was greater than the total observations captured in 2015, 2016 and 2017 combined. The substantial growth in observations indicates that construction teams are relying more heavily on HeadLight to capture and manage reliable data as well as collaborate across job sites and office locations.

By leveraging the data collected through HeadLight's cloud-based platform, customers have reported reduced claim disputes by up to 75% as well as experienced an average 23% reduction in administrative work for inspectors. HeadLight has become a trusted partner to state and municipal infrastructure owners, engineering firms, contractors, and suppliers on projects across 35 states in the U.S.

About HeadLight

HeadLight is a photo-based inspection technology that provides a visual source of truth about infrastructure projects. Originally designed through collaboration efforts with infrastructure owners and their field inspection teams, HeadLight increases the accountability and effectiveness of construction projects by allowing teams to capture, share and act on data from the job site in real-time. Their current clients include departments of transportation, engineering firms, contractors, and industry-related materials companies. For more information, please visit www.headlight.com .

Media Contact

Christie Melby

Communiqué PR for HeadLight

[email protected]

206-282-4923 ext. 127

SOURCE HeadLight

Related Links

http://www.headlight.com

