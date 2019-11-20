HeadlightsDepot Secures Premium Domain, Headlights.com

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadlightsDepot is proud to announce having secured the website domain name Headlights.com. They had made numerous unsuccessful attempts to purchase Headlights.com, first trying in 2010, before finally striking a successful deal on Nov. 13, 2019. To HeadlightsDepot, this was an integral step towards achieving the vision of becoming the authority in automotive lighting. For many, HeadlightsDepot was already known as Headlights. Vendors and customers both refer to the company as Headlights, and so acquiring Headlights.com is a formal recognition of HeadlightsDepot's niche, and it's increasing visibility and name recognition in a competitive market.

CEO Jay Tannenbaum is enthusiastic about using the domain name, saying, "For us, having the premium domain Headlights.com is the modern-day equivalent of opening a storefront on 5th Avenue. It promotes both awareness and trust."

HeadlightsDepot's mission is to provide hassle-free, high-quality, automotive safety products at affordable prices. They are a second-generation family business servicing the direct-to-consumer market through e-commerce since 2002. "Every day, we walk into the office with a common purpose: to help people drive safer," says Jay Tannenbaum.

