HEADLINE: The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Youlanda M. Gibbons as a Most Trusted Professional for her contributions to Leadership and Education

Dr. Gibbons graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Human Development from Mercer University. She received a Master of Science in Public Health and a Master of Education from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She also earned a Master's degree in Social Work while at Boston University and earned a PhD in Sociology and a Master of Arts in Sociology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Dr. Gibbons is the chief executive officer of The Partnership for Inclusion Leadership, a women-owned business she founded after having served as a diversity strategist for the Department of Commerce Census Bureau from 2013 to 2020. She is a former faculty member at Georgetown University where she served as an assistant professor, an appointment she accepted in 2005. She was recognized by the University for instructional excellence in 2009 and was appointed to serve as an affiliated Georgetown University Scholar because of her visionary work with the Federal Government.

According to Dr. Gibbons, she was inspired by former president Barack Obama's proclamation that required the federal government to implement a strategy to increase diversity and inclusion. She notes that her experience is varied, yet she senses a remarkable synergy among her professional appointments. She was a diversity and inclusion subject matter expert for Curtis Lewis & Associates PC between 2009 and 2011, and she acted as a senior consultant and social scientist at the same firm from 2007 to 2009. In both roles, she exercised her passionate commitment to advancing society, and in 2011, Dr. Gibbons founded the Diversity, Inclusion and Innovation in Government initiative.

Dr. Gibbons asserts that she remains wholly convinced about the immense significance of her mission, which is built on a platform of diversity and inclusion principles, values and topics. As an advisor, she has proudly made recommendations to the Secretary of Defense to prioritize certain instructional policies, and she has contributed to the realignment of military education and training protocols, which impact personnel from cadets and officers to the staff at the Department of Defense. Additionally, Dr. Gibbons has introduced competency-based approaches to redefine military leadership training and development, helping refine the vision, mission and governance of the Department of Defense Center of Excellence.

Dr. Gibbon's was nominated for the Washington Business Journal Award and is a recipient of the Women Worth Watching Award from the Profiles in Diversity Journal as well as the Black Leadership Award in 2022. They also recognized her with the Black Leadership Award in 2022. She won Stevie Awards for Women in International Business, as well as Women of the Year in Government. She was also awarded the Power the Future Award from the Historic Form on Workplace Inclusion organization in 2021 and proudly accepted the American Sociological Association Fellows Award in 2002. This award was followed by the Women's Education Research Institute Congressional Fellowship in 2003.

Dr. Gibbons is associated with the American Sociological Association and the Association of Black Sociologists. She has contributed to the ongoing scholarly conversation with her 2011 publication, "The Business of Diversity: A View from the Corporate Suite." In the future, Dr. Gibbons anticipates exciting travel, research and consultancy opportunities via a Fulbright award, which will take her to the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

