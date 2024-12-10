HEADLINERS KHRUANGBIN AND LORD HURON TO PERFORM AT THE SECOND ANNUAL OUTSIDE FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE AND REI CO-OP, MAY 31 - JUNE 1, 2025

Early Bird Festival Tickets and VIP Packages on Sale This Wednesday, December 11

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the overwhelming success of last year's event, the Outside Festival with presenting sponsors Capital One and REI Co-op will return to downtown Denver's Civic Center Park, May 31-June 1, 2025. Bigger and better, this year's event will feature a top shelf music lineup, films, speakers, outdoor sports, and much more. Tickets officially go on sale starting this Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Outside Festival in Denver's Civic Center Park

Khruangbin , Lord Huron , Sylvan Esso , Trampled by Turtles , Neal Francis , Waxahatchee , Husbands , Hazlett , and other artists to be announced will perform on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1. In addition to live music, the Outside Festival has two full days of events with adventure film screenings, athlete panels and signings, climbing experiences, yoga classes, workshops, gear demos, a kids' zone, exciting food options, and a variety of immersive brand engagements. The Outside Summit, a precursor to the Festival and the outdoor industry's premier networking event attended by over 500 influential leaders, will return on Thursday, May 29, with a full day of programming on Friday, May 30, plus exclusive gatherings and Festival access over the weekend.

"We're beyond excited to bring the Outside Festival and Summit back to Denver in 2025," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "Last year's festival was a resounding success and we're thrilled to once again spotlight Denver's vibrant community and culture as one of the nation's best cities to work, play, live, and visit."

Last year's inaugural Outside Festival attracted over 18,000 people and generated an estimated $16 million for Denver's local economy. With a larger footprint in 2025, organizers this year are expecting more than 25,000 attendees. In addition to Civic Center Park, the event will expand to include Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, as well as spaces inside the Denver Art Museum and the newly renovated Denver Public Library.

"Colorado's outdoor recreation economy accounts for $66 billion annually, and is a core part of what makes our city and state so successful and vibrant," said Conor Hall, Director of the Outdoor Industry for the State of Colorado. "Bringing this event back to Colorado cements our place as a leader in this industry, and we're thrilled to see everyone this spring."

The event is managed by Boulder-based Outside Interactive Inc . with support from The State of Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office and Visit Denver , and executive production by Groundswell Experiential, an industry-leading event and festival agency, and Superfly.

"Outside's mission has always been to encourage more people to get outdoors, discover, learn, and engage fully with all that nature provides," said Robin Thurston, CEO of Outside Interactive Inc. "The Outside Festival and Summit will continue to embody that same ethos, offering a space where people can engage and deepen their appreciation for the outdoors alongside others who share the same passion. We hope you'll join us in 2025 for a weekend of adventure, growth, and community."

Outside Festival presenting sponsor Capital One is running an exclusive Capital One cardholder presale, giving eligible cardholders –including REI Co-op® MasterCard® customers– 48-hour early access to tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. MST, and ending at 10 a.m. MST on Friday, Dec. 13.

Capital One and REI Co-op MasterCard® cardholders will enjoy benefits leading up to and during the festival, such as early-bird pricing throughout the entire Outside Festival ticket sales window, 15% merchandise and concessions discounts, express entry lines, and exclusive access to the Capital One cardholder lounge on-site during the festival for a premium experience. Festival attendees will also have access to the REI Village, featuring emerging brands, product demos, and more!

Immediately following the Capital One cardholder presale, all tickets will be released to the general public at 10 a.m. MST on Friday, Dec. 13, starting at $99 for the full weekend. VIP packages will start at $150 for a single day and $275 for the full weekend, with access to a premium VIP viewing area, exclusive food vendors, private bar access, expedited entry, and more. Outside+ members have access to early-bird pricing throughout the entire sales window on single-day general admission tickets and all VIP ticket types, plus members have the opportunity to purchase GA+ tier tickets at general admission pricing. Two-day GA+ tickets start at $175 and include perks like express entry, private bathrooms, additional food and beverage options, and access to the Outside+ Lounge. Children ages 12 and under enter free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theoutsidefestival.com .

Sponsors for the Outside Festival include Capital One , REI Co-op, the State of Colorado , Visit Denver , UCHealth , and the Denver Art Museum.

For more information, please visit theoutsidefestival.com

2024 Festival: ICYMI

About the Outside Festival and Summit

The second annual Outside Festival and Summit will take place in downtown Denver from May 29-June 1, 2025. The Outside Festival presented by Capital One and REI, May 31-June 1, is a celebration of everything outdoors, featuring music, films, speakers, gear, and more. The event is driven by a partnership between Outside Interactive Inc., The State of Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Office, and Visit Denver—all with a shared vision to make the outdoors more accessible and more inclusive. The Outside Summit, May 29-30, is the outdoor industry's premier networking conference. For more information, including tickets, please visit theoutsidefestival.com .

About Outside Interactive Inc.

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and celebration. Each year, Outside reaches over 300 million unique users and has over 100 million registered users across its network of 25 media, service, and utility brands, including Outside Magazine , Velo , Yoga Journal , Pinkbike , GaiaGPS , Trailforks , MapMyFitness , athleteReg , and more. Outside's mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives by creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at www.OutsideOnline.com .

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they're passionate about, including dining, music, and sports and the arts. Learn more at capitalone.com/dining and capitalone.com/entertainment .

About REI

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits . More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.4 million visitors in 2023, generating $10.3 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at VISIT DENVER or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

