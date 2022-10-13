Headphones Market to record USD 18.45 Bn incremental growth; Driven by increasing penetration of smart devices -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Headphones Market by Product, Technology, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Headphones Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the headphones market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 18.45 billion. Technavio has considered various factors including the revenue generated by consumer electronics manufacturing companies manufacturing headphones, revenue generated by retailers offering headphones, the population at different income levels, disposable income, and GDP growth among others to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of the report. Download Free Sample Report Now

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing penetration of smart devices is the key growth driver in the market. The adoption of smart devices among consumers is increasing in developing regions such as APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. This can be attributed to factors such as strong economic growth, increasing literacy rate, and rising purchasing power of consumers. In addition, advances in cellular technologies such as 3G and 4G have increased the penetration of smartphones. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global headphones market during the forecast period.

However, the high prices associated with wireless variants will challenge market growth. The growing consumer demand for additional features is increasing the price of headphones. Most of the vendors offer wireless headphones at a higher price, thus discouraging customers from purchasing them. The increasing costs of headphones are expected to impact the growth of the market negatively during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Our Sample PDF Report Now

The headphones market report is segmented by product (non-smart headphones and smart headphones), technology (wired headphones and wireless headphones), type (in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, and on-ear headphones), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By product, the market observed maximum growth in the non-smart headphones segment in 2021. However, the demand for non-smart headphones is expected to decline over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for technologically advanced headphones, especially in mature markets like North America and Europe.

By Technology, the demand for wired headphones was significant in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased adoption of wired headphones in developing regions such as APAC. Similarly, by type, the market will observe maximum growth in the in-ear headphones segment during the forecast period.

APAC will be the dominating region, occupying 34% of the global market share. The growing penetration of smartphones in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the growing adoption of online games in developing countries, such as India, and the regional expansion of vendors are driving the growth of the headphones market in APAC.

View Our Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Apple Inc.: The company offers airpod 3rd generation which is water resistant and has longer battery life and can withstand up to six hours.

The company offers airpod 3rd generation which is water resistant and has longer battery life and can withstand up to six hours. Audio Technica US Inc.: The company offers ATH M20 X BT wireless over-ear headphones featuring powerful 40 mm drivers for enhanced low-frequency performance, designed with blue tooth wireless technology, and have 60-hour battery life after one time full charging.

The company offers ATH M20 X BT wireless over-ear headphones featuring powerful 40 mm drivers for enhanced low-frequency performance, designed with blue tooth wireless technology, and have 60-hour battery life after one time full charging. Bose Corp.: The company offers Quiet comfort 45 model headphone that comes with lightweight comfort and reliable Bluetooth connectivity.

The company offers Quiet comfort 45 model headphone that comes with lightweight comfort and reliable Bluetooth connectivity. JVCKENWOOD Corp.: The company offers HA SZ 1000 headphone which comes with a specially tuned 30 mm driver unit with a carbon nanotube diaphragm that can achieve high-resolution mid-high sound.

The company offers HA SZ 1000 headphone which comes with a specially tuned 30 mm driver unit with a carbon nanotube diaphragm that can achieve high-resolution mid-high sound. LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers FP5 active noise canceling true wireless Bluetooth earbuds which detect external noise and cancel out unwanted noise when the ANC function is on along with amplifying the vocals even in a crowded space.

AIAIAI Audio

beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG

Bluei Store Pvt. Ltd.

BRAGI GmbH

Creative Technology Ltd.

GN Store Nord AS

Grado Labs Inc.

Logitech International SA

Monster Inc.

Northbaze Distribution AB

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Shure Inc.

Skullcandy Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

Headphones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 11.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AIAIAI Audio, Apple Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, Bluei Store Pvt. Ltd., Bose Corp., BRAGI GmbH, Creative Technology Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Monster Inc., Northbaze Distribution AB, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

