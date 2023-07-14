Headroom Partners with Visual Collaboration Platform Lucid Software to Boost Productivity with AI-Powered Video Conferencing

14 Jul, 2023, 11:29 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headroom, a startup offering embedded AI-powered video conferencing technology, announces its integration with Lucid Software, the leader in visual collaboration software, to enhance the workplace collaboration experience by allowing Lucid users to hold Headroom virtual meetings directly inside the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite.

Start or join a meeting from any Lucidspark board, Lucidchart document, or in Team Spaces by clicking on the Headroom logo. You’ll be able to see if a meeting is already happening on that board or start a new one and invite participants.
The Headroom integration for Lucid introduces a seamless workflow enabling users to transition from brainstorming to decision-making without leaving the Lucid platform. Users can kick off a Headroom video meeting with a simple click within Lucidchart or Lucidspark, fostering real-time collaboration. Participants can see and hear each other in context, with the ability to start a discussion while looking at a specific flowchart, brainstorm, dashboard or other visuals.

"It is becoming impossible to manually process all of the data from all of the meetings and conversations; there's just too much of it. Because it's not understood or remembered, 90% of what you discuss gets lost," said Andrew Rabinovich, CEO and co-founder of Headroom. "That's where Headroom comes in. Video conferencing and AI are essential components in building comprehensive collaboration suites for virtual and hybrid teams."

This fusion of AI and visual collaboration accelerates productivity by minimizing disruptions. Headroom's advanced AI capabilities provide real-time engagement analysis, automated action items, meeting summaries, video highlights and key insights extraction, while Lucid's dynamic visual platform facilitates ideation, quicker alignment and strategy development. All that information saved within Lucid, contextualized by the Headroom conversation recordings, transforms into a searchable, shareable knowledge base.

"Our integration with Headroom provides a way for users to connect in real time and collaborate in a visual space, providing context to complex conversations in an engaging way, while also creating a visual artifact that can live on well past the meeting is over," said Dan Lawyer, Chief Product Officer of Lucid Software. "Lucid's Visual Collaboration Suite allows teams to facilitate better decision-making and align more quickly and adding Headroom provides another facet to help increase clarity and accelerate innovation."

About Headroom
Headroom is AI-powered video conferencing designed for seamless integration into collaboration platforms. With features like real-time engagement, real-time transcription, automated meeting summaries, and key insights extraction, Headroom aims to increase teamwork effectiveness and productivity with AI-powered connection, understanding and knowledge sharing. For more information, visit goheadroom.com.

About Lucid Software
Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark, and Lucidscale—teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

