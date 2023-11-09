Heads-up Display (HUD) Market size in the Transportation Sector to grow by USD 1.07 Billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by Increasing demand for HUDs from the luxury vehicles segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector by end-user (aviation, automotive, and locomotive), technology (conventional and AR-based), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector between 2023 and 2028 is USD 1.07 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heads-up Display (HUD) Market in the Transportation Sector Market 2024-2028

Increasing demand for HUDs from the luxury vehicles segment is a key factor driving the market growth. To ensure greater comfort and safety, luxury or premium vehicles also include the incorporation of more sophisticated electronic components like AR HUDs. Moreover, to maintain a more comfortable driving experience in vehicles, luxury car buyers tend to purchase OEM quality HUDs. Thus, the increasing demand for luxury cars and premium vehicles is expected to open a number of lucrative opportunities for HUD manufacturers in terms of revenue generation.

Market Challenge

The slowdown in the automotive industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The introduction of shared mobility services providers, advances in Internet connectivity and increased use of mobile phones have led to the general adoption of sharing mobility solutions. This reduction in demand for HUDs from the automotive sector is expected to occur because of these reductions in vehicle production ahead of falling sales.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The heads-up display (hud) market in the transportation sector has been segmented by end-user (aviation, automotive, and locomotive), technology (conventional and AR-based), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the aviation segment will be significant during the forecast period. These new aircraft will be equipped with HUDs, which are expected to allow pilots guidance and symbology. HUD also allows a smooth transition from visual meteorological conditions to instrumental meteorological conditions. To ensure an effective defense against internal and foreign threats, several new contracts are being signed around the world for the purchase of Military Aircraft.

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector:

3M Co., Continental Automotive GmbH, Corning Inc., DENSO Corp., Foryou Corp., HUD Solutions Sweden AB, HUDWAY LLC, LITE ON Technology Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, TOWA CORP., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., WayRay AG, Yazaki Corp., and Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Heads-up Display (HUD) Market In The Transportation Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.71 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

