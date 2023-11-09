Heads-up Display (HUD) Market size in the Transportation Sector to grow by USD 1.07 Billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by Increasing demand for HUDs from the luxury vehicles segment - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector by end-user (aviation, automotive, and locomotive), technology (conventional and AR-based), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector between 2023 and 2028 is USD 1.07 billion.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heads-up Display (HUD) Market in the Transportation Sector Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heads-up Display (HUD) Market in the Transportation Sector Market 2024-2028

Increasing demand for HUDs from the luxury vehicles segment is a key factor driving the market growth. To ensure greater comfort and safety, luxury or premium vehicles also include the incorporation of more sophisticated electronic components like AR HUDs. Moreover, to maintain a more comfortable driving experience in vehicles, luxury car buyers tend to purchase OEM quality HUDs. Thus, the increasing demand for luxury cars and premium vehicles is expected to open a number of lucrative opportunities for HUD manufacturers in terms of revenue generation. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

The slowdown in the automotive industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The introduction of shared mobility services providers, advances in Internet connectivity and increased use of mobile phones have led to the general adoption of sharing mobility solutions. This reduction in demand for HUDs from the automotive sector is expected to occur because of these reductions in vehicle production ahead of falling sales.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The heads-up display (hud) market in the transportation sector has been segmented by end-user (aviation, automotive, and locomotive), technology (conventional and AR-based), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The market share growth by the aviation segment will be significant during the forecast period. These new aircraft will be equipped with HUDs, which are expected to allow pilots guidance and symbology. HUD also allows a smooth transition from visual meteorological conditions to instrumental meteorological conditions.  To ensure an effective defense against internal and foreign threats, several new contracts are being signed around the world for the purchase of Military Aircraft.
  • APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector:

3M Co., Continental Automotive GmbH, Corning Inc., DENSO Corp., Foryou Corp., HUD Solutions Sweden AB, HUDWAY LLC, LITE ON Technology Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, TOWA CORP., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., WayRay AG, Yazaki Corp., and Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The display for avionics applications market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,257.73 million.

The Optoelectronics Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 30.64 billion. 

Heads-up Display (HUD) Market In The Transportation Sector Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 1.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.71

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, China, France, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User 

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market size to grow by USD 11.42 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 57% of market growth- Technavio

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market size to grow by USD 11.42 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 57% of market growth- Technavio

The Anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (maABs) market is expected to grow by USD 11.42 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the...
Sleep apnea implants market size to grow by USD 2,82,442.79 thousand from 2022 to 2027 | North America held 41% of the global market in 2022 - Technavio

Sleep apnea implants market size to grow by USD 2,82,442.79 thousand from 2022 to 2027 | North America held 41% of the global market in 2022 - Technavio

The global sleep apnea implants market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,82,442.79 thousand from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.