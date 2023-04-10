Heads-up display (HUD) market size to grow by USD 1,124.87 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety - Technavio

Apr 10, 2023, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heads-up display (HUD) market size is set to grow by USD 1,124.87 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report
Factors such as growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety, increasing demand from commercial aircraft, and rising demand from the luxury vehicles segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The heads-up display (HUD) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- End-user
- Aviation
- Automotive
- Locomotive
- Construction Equipment
The aviation industry is the prime end-user of HUDs. The technology was first incorporated into military aviation, and after its successful implementation, it was integrated into commercial aviation. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the need to adhere to stringent safety norms and the rise in aircraft accidents due to uncertain weather conditions. The increasing demand for retrofitted HUDs is anticipated to further drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.
- Technology
- Conventional
- AR-based
By technology, the market growth will be significant in the conventional HUD segment. Factors such as increasing awareness, rising disposable income, and changes in lifestyle have encouraged automakers to introduce HUDs in vehicles. The low cost associated with the production and sales of conventional HUDs will further drive segment growth.
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Europe will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising penetration of HUDs in the commercial vehicle segment and the increasing investments in aircraft manufacturing facilities. In addition, the rise in collaboration between OEMs and HUD vendors in the region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.
Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the heads-up display (HUD) market: Download a Sample Report
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the heads-up display (HUD) market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:
- BAE Systems Plc - The company offers heads-up displays such as Lite HUD.
- BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers heads-up displays through its brand Delphi Technologies.
- Continental AG - The company offers heads-up displays such as windshield HUD.
- DENSO Corp. - The company offers heads-up displays such as TFT LCD heads-up displays.
- Garmin Ltd.
- HOLOEYE Photonics AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- MicroVision Inc.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Pioneer Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Saab AB
- STMicroelectronics NV
The report also covers the following areas:
- Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Size
- Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Trends
- Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Analysis
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
- Driver – The market is driven by the growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety. This has increased awareness about the importance of having safety systems among consumers. Besides, regulatory authorities worldwide are setting stricter standards regarding vehicle safety. For instance, in July 2022, the European Union introduced a new set of rules under the Vehicle General Safety Regulations, which mandated new vehicles to be equipped with a range of ADAS to improve road safety and protect passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists across the EU. Such regulations are increasing the significance of active and passive safety systems, including HUDs. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.
- Trend – The advent of holographic in HUD is identified as the key trend in the market. Advances in polymer films and the introduction of new printing techniques have enabled new possibilities for holographic films. The functionality of multiple traditional optical lenses can be combined into a single holographic film recording. This significantly reduces the overall size of the optical system. The reduction in size enables HUDs to project better and bigger images. This trend will gain more significance during the forecast period and is expected to positively influence market growth.
- Challenge – The high cost of HUDs is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. HUDs are yet to be widely accepted across all end-user segments. Currently, the end-use of HUDs is limited to luxury cars and aircraft owing to their expensive nature. Also, the high cost of production has limited the entry of new manufacturers. This has resulted in a high cost of HUDs, which is restricting their acceptance among end-users. These factors will challenge the growth of the market.
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heads-up display (HUD) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heads-up display (HUD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heads-up display (HUD) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heads-up display (HUD) market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
|
Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,124.87 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.73
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, France, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BAE Systems Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Honeywell International Inc., MicroVision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab AB, STMicroelectronics NV, Thales Group, Visteon Corp., WayRay AG, and Yazaki Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global heads-up display (HUD) market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global heads-up display (HUD) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Locomotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Locomotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Locomotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Locomotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Locomotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Construction equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 AR-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on AR-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on AR-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on AR-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on AR-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BAE Systems Plc
- Exhibit 119: BAE Systems Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 120: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 BorgWarner Inc.
- Exhibit 123: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Continental AG
- Exhibit 128: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 12.6 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 132: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: DENSO Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 137: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Garmin Ltd.
- Exhibit 140: Garmin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 HOLOEYE Photonics AG
- Exhibit 144: HOLOEYE Photonics AG - Overview
- Exhibit 145: HOLOEYE Photonics AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: HOLOEYE Photonics AG - Key offerings
- 12.10 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 MicroVision Inc.
- Exhibit 152: MicroVision Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: MicroVision Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: MicroVision Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Pioneer Corp.
- Exhibit 164: Pioneer Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Pioneer Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Pioneer Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Pioneer Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 168: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 171: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 12.16 Visteon Corp.
- Exhibit 173: Visteon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Visteon Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 175: Visteon Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 176: Visteon Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.17 WayRay AG
- Exhibit 177: WayRay AG - Overview
- Exhibit 178: WayRay AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 179: WayRay AG - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 185: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article