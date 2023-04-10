Heads-up display (HUD) market size to grow by USD 1,124.87 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The heads-up display (HUD) market size is set to grow by USD 1,124.87 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Factors such as growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety, increasing demand from commercial aircraft, and rising demand from the luxury vehicles segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The heads-up display (HUD) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Aviation



Automotive



Locomotive



Construction Equipment

The aviation industry is the prime end-user of HUDs. The technology was first incorporated into military aviation, and after its successful implementation, it was integrated into commercial aviation. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the need to adhere to stringent safety norms and the rise in aircraft accidents due to uncertain weather conditions. The increasing demand for retrofitted HUDs is anticipated to further drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Technology

Conventional



AR-based

By technology, the market growth will be significant in the conventional HUD segment. Factors such as increasing awareness, rising disposable income, and changes in lifestyle have encouraged automakers to introduce HUDs in vehicles. The low cost associated with the production and sales of conventional HUDs will further drive segment growth.

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Europe will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising penetration of HUDs in the commercial vehicle segment and the increasing investments in aircraft manufacturing facilities. In addition, the rise in collaboration between OEMs and HUD vendors in the region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the heads-up display (HUD) market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers heads-up displays such as Lite HUD.

- The company offers heads-up displays such as Lite HUD. BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers heads-up displays through its brand Delphi Technologies.

- The company offers heads-up displays through its brand Delphi Technologies. Continental AG - The company offers heads-up displays such as windshield HUD.

- The company offers heads-up displays such as windshield HUD. DENSO Corp. - The company offers heads-up displays such as TFT LCD heads-up displays.

- The company offers heads-up displays such as TFT LCD heads-up displays. Garmin Ltd.

HOLOEYE Photonics AG

Honeywell International Inc.

MicroVision Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saab AB

STMicroelectronics NV

The report also covers the following areas:

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety. This has increased awareness about the importance of having safety systems among consumers. Besides, regulatory authorities worldwide are setting stricter standards regarding vehicle safety. For instance, in July 2022 , the European Union introduced a new set of rules under the Vehicle General Safety Regulations, which mandated new vehicles to be equipped with a range of ADAS to improve road safety and protect passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists across the EU. Such regulations are increasing the significance of active and passive safety systems, including HUDs. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety. This has increased awareness about the importance of having safety systems among consumers. Besides, regulatory authorities worldwide are setting stricter standards regarding vehicle safety. For instance, in , the European Union introduced a new set of rules under the Vehicle General Safety Regulations, which mandated new vehicles to be equipped with a range of ADAS to improve road safety and protect passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists across the EU. Such regulations are increasing the significance of active and passive safety systems, including HUDs. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Trend – The advent of holographic in HUD is identified as the key trend in the market. Advances in polymer films and the introduction of new printing techniques have enabled new possibilities for holographic films. The functionality of multiple traditional optical lenses can be combined into a single holographic film recording. This significantly reduces the overall size of the optical system. The reduction in size enables HUDs to project better and bigger images. This trend will gain more significance during the forecast period and is expected to positively influence market growth.

– The advent of holographic in HUD is identified as the key trend in the market. Advances in polymer films and the introduction of new printing techniques have enabled new possibilities for holographic films. The functionality of multiple traditional optical lenses can be combined into a single holographic film recording. This significantly reduces the overall size of the optical system. The reduction in size enables HUDs to project better and bigger images. This trend will gain more significance during the forecast period and is expected to positively influence market growth. Challenge – The high cost of HUDs is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. HUDs are yet to be widely accepted across all end-user segments. Currently, the end-use of HUDs is limited to luxury cars and aircraft owing to their expensive nature. Also, the high cost of production has limited the entry of new manufacturers. This has resulted in a high cost of HUDs, which is restricting their acceptance among end-users. These factors will challenge the growth of the market.

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist heads-up display (HUD) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heads-up display (HUD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heads-up display (HUD) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heads-up display (HUD) market vendors

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,124.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.73 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Honeywell International Inc., MicroVision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab AB, STMicroelectronics NV, Thales Group, Visteon Corp., WayRay AG, and Yazaki Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

