Heads-up Display (HUD) Market To Grow Worth $1.19 Billion| Analyzing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Scope of Heads-up Display (HUD) Market Report in the Transportation Sector:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 1.19 billion CAGR Decelerating at 6.40% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography- - APAC

- Europe

- North America

- South America

- MEA By end-user- - Aviation

- Automotive

- Locomotive Drivers - Growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety

- Increasing demand from commercial aircraft

- Increasing demand from luxury vehicles segment Challenges - Slowdown in automotive industry

- High cost of HUDs

- Technical limitations

The Heads-up Display (HUD) Market in the Transportation Sector Covers the Following Areas:

Heads-up Display (HUD) Market Sizing in the Transportation Sector

Heads-up Display (HUD) Market Forecast in the Transportation Sector

Heads-up Display (HUD) Market Analysis in the Transportation Sector

Technavio analyzes the Heads-up Display Market in the Transportation Sector by End-user (Aviation, Automotive, and Locomotive) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The increasing demand from commercial aircraft is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corp.

WayRay AG

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Locomotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

