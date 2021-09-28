Heads-up Display (HUD) Market To Grow Worth $1.19 Billion| Analyzing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports
The heads-up display (HUD) market size in the transportation sector is expected to increase by USD 1.19 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period
/PRNewswire/ -- The report on the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
Scope of Heads-up Display (HUD) Market Report in the Transportation Sector:
Report coverage
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Incremental Growth
$ 1.19 billion
CAGR
Decelerating at 6.40%
No. of Pages
120
Segmentation
By geography-
- APAC
By end-user-
- Aviation
Drivers
- Growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety
Challenges
- Slowdown in automotive industry
The Heads-up Display (HUD) Market in the Transportation Sector Covers the Following Areas:
Heads-up Display (HUD) Market Sizing in the Transportation Sector
Heads-up Display (HUD) Market Forecast in the Transportation Sector
Heads-up Display (HUD) Market Analysis in the Transportation Sector
Technavio analyzes the Heads-up Display Market in the Transportation Sector by End-user (Aviation, Automotive, and Locomotive) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The increasing demand from commercial aircraft is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pioneer Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Visteon Corp.
- WayRay AG
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Locomotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAE Systems Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pioneer Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Visteon Corp.
- WayRay AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
