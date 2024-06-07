Heads-Up Display Market size is set to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2024-2028, Growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heads-up display market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing focus on development of autonomous vehicles. However, slowdown in automotive industry poses a challenge. Key market players include BAE Systems Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Honeywell International Inc., MicroVision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., RTX Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab AB, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Thales Group, Visteon Corp., WayRay AG, and Yazaki Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global heads-up display market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Aviation, Automotive, Locomotive, and Construction equipment), Technology (Conventional and AR-based), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Honeywell International Inc., MicroVision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., RTX Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab AB, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Thales Group, Visteon Corp., WayRay AG, and Yazaki Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The head-up display (HUD) market in the automotive industry is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing development and testing of autonomous vehicles. Prominent automotive vendors like Delphi, Continental, Bosch, Daimler, Scania, and Volvo are leading this advancement. As consumer requirements and OEM offerings expand to include safety, performance, stability, and comfort, conventional mechanical components are no longer sufficient.

Electronic components such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and HUD are essential in addressing these challenges. The rise in electronic content per vehicle and electrification of automobiles further drive the need for HUD, particularly in augmented reality (AR) HUD systems. These systems enhance situational awareness, identify threats, and provide immediate alerts to drivers, ensuring optimal safety and performance.

The Surfacing Trends in the Display Market: Heads-Up Displays (HUDs) are gaining popularity.

Basics like durability and clarity are essential. Basics and advanced features combine to create a dynamic market. Displays are becoming more user-friendly and customizable. The future of HUDs looks bright with applications in various sectors. Companies are focusing on improving resolution, response time, and power efficiency. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The global head-up display (HUD) market is anticipated to experience slower growth due to the decline in vehicle sales. Factors contributing to this decrease include the rise of shared mobility solutions, increasing fuel prices, and the cost of new vehicles due to emission norms. In 2021, there was an 8.5 million unit decrease in global sales of passenger cars and LCVs compared to 2019.

• Major markets like the US, UK, China, India, Japan, Russia, and Germany also experienced significant sales declines. The global chip shortage and economic slowdown further exacerbated the situation, leading several vehicle manufacturers to halt production. Conflicts, such as the one between Russia and Ukraine, have also disrupted production in Europe, impacting HUD market growth.

• The Heads-Up Display (HUD) market faces several challenges in its advancement. Navigation and vehicle data integration are key issues, requiring seamless compatibility with various vehicle makes and models. Additionally, ensuring user-friendly interfaces and maintaining high-quality graphics are essential for consumer acceptance.

• Cost-effective manufacturing and customization are also important considerations, as is the integration of advanced features such as real-time traffic information and predictive analytics. Furthermore, ensuring data security and privacy are crucial in the development of HUD technology. Overall, addressing these challenges will be vital for the growth and success of the Heads-Up Display market.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Aviation

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Locomotive

1.4 Construction equipment Technology 2.1 Conventional

2.2 AR-based Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Aviation- The Heads-Up Display (HUD) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems in automobiles. HUDs provide real-time information to drivers, enhancing safety and convenience. In the aviation industry, HUDs are used to present critical flight data, improving situational awareness. Additionally, the military sector utilizes HUDs for enhancing combat effectiveness. Overall, the HUD market is expanding, driven by technological advancements and growing applications across various industries.

Research Analysis

The Heads-Up Display (HUD) market encompasses advanced technologies that integrate real-time data from various sensors with navigation cues and safety alerts for drivers in both the automobile and aviation industries. Convergence of HUD technology with autonomous driving systems enhances safety by projecting essential information onto the windshield, allowing drivers to maintain focus on the road.

Navigation directions, adjustable brightness levels, and gesture control are among the features that cater to the industry's demand for enhanced driver information and comfort. HUD technology also finds applications in military and commercial aircraft, utilizing satellite navigation technology, ultra-high-brightness light-emitting diodes, and wireless remote-control systems for improved situational awareness and safety.

Market Research Overview

The Heads-Up Display (HUD) market encompasses innovative technologies and solutions that project vital information directly onto a vehicle's windshield or dashboard. These systems enhance driver safety and convenience by delivering real-time data, such as speed, navigation, and fuel consumption. HUDs can be categorized based on their functionality, including speed and distance, navigation, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The market is driven by factors like increasing vehicle safety regulations, growing consumer preference for advanced in-vehicle technologies, and the integration of connectivity and IoT in vehicles. Additionally, the market is witnessing significant growth in the development of augmented reality (AR) and heads-up augmented display (HUAD) systems, which offer more comprehensive and interactive information to drivers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Aviation



Automotive



Locomotive



Construction Equipment

Technology

Conventional



AR-based

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

