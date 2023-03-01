Headset Broadens Premier Data Services by Partnering with Consumer Research Group, ISA

Introduction of qualitative research methods to create a holistic data ecosystem

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset , the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today announced its partnership with ISA , a Material Company. The partnership enables Headset to create a more holistic data ecosystem that will solidify its position as the leader in cannabis market intelligence.

ISA introduces a new channel of data collection to Headset's existing services through the use of qualitative research methods such as the CANNApinion Poll and The Green Time. The CANNApinion Poll is a bi-monthly online survey that measures the product preferences, purchasing habits and lifestyle trends of 1,000 US cannabis consumers. The Green Time is a cannabis-focused research community, created to gather open and honest feedback from its members about cannabis products and services. The qualitative insights produced through this partnership will help producers, retailers and manufacturers improve product development and innovation. ISA's qualitative data collection methods add another dynamic to Headset's expansive suite of analytic resources that clients can use to enhance their place of business and improve client experience.

"In today's rapidly evolving marketplace, businesses must utilize all the tools available to adapt to consumer habits and preferences," said Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with ISA because it will provide a more holistic data service that will help our clients keep up with their customer's changing habits and industry trends. ISA's expertise in measuring these trends and changing preferences will be an asset in our partnership and we are excited to see how their work will benefit our clients."

ISA is a dynamic platform powering brands with data-fueled insights to thrive in a fast-paced, evolved market. The company's best-in-class cannabis research division has a unique perspective built on years of combined experience in consumer market research. Their diverse array of methodologies provides industry insights that allow clients to make real-world adjustments to connect with the consumers who propel the industry to new heights.

"We are proud to work alongside a company like Headset that is willing to push boundaries and explore new ways in which the cannabis industry can improve," said Jennifer Holland, AVP of Growth & Account Management. "Pooling our knowledge of consumer trends and habits will allow us to create a holistic data ecosystem that will benefit operators and consumers alike. This is an exciting opportunity for all parties involved and we look forward to seeing how our partnership evolves alongside this dynamic, fast-paced industry."

About Headset

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at www.headset.io .

About ISA

ISA has emerged as an early leader in Web3 insights, having already partnered with multiple Fortune 500 brands to provide data, insights, and strategic consultation, allowing clients to achieve rapid and sustained growth in Web3. The ISA Group is among the first research firms, if not the first, to pay incentives to respondents in cryptocurrency, as well as among the first to conduct focus groups on Clubhouse.

