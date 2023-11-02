Headset Celebrates Processing $50 Billion In Data

The company has amassed more market intelligence data than any other company in the cannabis industry category

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset , the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today celebrated the landmark achievement of processing $50 billion in data since its inception in 2015. Having ingested data pertaining to 2.8 billion units, 970 million transactions, 95 million customer records and 61 million distinct SKUs, Headset holds the distinction of possessing more market intelligence data than any other company in the cannabis industry category.

Founded in 2015, Headset strives to help operators make more informed business decisions through data. The company has achieved this goal by developing innovative business solutions focused on aggregating data from thousands of retail and dispensary reporting sources across the U.S. and Canada in real-time to help industry operators, consumer packaged goods companies, financial institutions, and government agencies identify opportunities, stay ahead of product trends, and navigate the cannabis industry efficiently. Headset's suite of business tools stands apart from its peers because of its lineup of advanced analysis technology and direct point-of-sale integrations. Through eight years of innovation and commitment to pushing the cannabis industry, the company has processed the equivalent of ten times more than California's annual cannabis sales.

"Reaching $50 billion in processed data is not just a number—it's a testament to the trust placed in us by the over five thousand retailer partners and the relentless innovation of our team," said Cy Scott, CEO and co-founder of Headset. "Each transaction, each SKU, represents a story of growth and understanding in the burgeoning cannabis industry. Our vision was never just about data aggregation; it was about providing a compass in an uncharted market. This milestone underscores our commitment and excitement for the future as we continue to illuminate the path for our partners and the industry at large."

Headset has cemented itself as the premier source for data and analysis in a rapidly evolving cannabis industry that continues to grow domestically and internationally. Having cultivated a comprehensive network of cannabis dispensaries, producers and industry leaders, the company is uniquely positioned to maintain its status as an industry leader that can push the marketplace to operate more efficiently through the effective use of data.

Headset, nearing its tenth anniversary, has proudly processed $50 billion in data, the equivalent of wrapping $1 bills around the earth's equator approximately 190 times. Entering the next step in its mission to elevate the cannabis industry through technology and analysis, the company aims to process another $50 billion in data in even less time. To learn more about the company's mission, business solutions and more, please visit https://www.headset.io/.

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data.

