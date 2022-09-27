Headset Expands Best-In-Class Data Services With the Launch of Bridge Signal

Mobile-friendly solution leverages menu-sourced data to track competitive insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset , the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today expanded its suite of cannabis market and intelligence solutions with the launch of Bridge Signal. Building upon Headset's existing platform, which is powered by transaction data from over 26 point-of-sale integrations, the addition of menu-sourced data provides a new layer of real-time competitive intelligence conveniently designed for on-the-go users in a mobile friendly interface.

Headset's latest data tool, Bridge Signal, simplifies the cluttered landscape of online menus and limits the time companies spend scraping and collating menu data. Bridge Signal features a social media-like activity feed that tracks stock-outs, price changes, promotional activity and product arrivals throughout a specific region in real-time. The activity feed is accompanied by a retailer overview feature that allows users to dig deeper into the product assortment of nearby stores. Each week, Headset is committed to releasing new feature enhancements that will continue to advance the product's data security, data coverage, and reporting capabilities for both retailers and brands.

Through direct data partnerships with online menu providers, Bridge Signal provides a secure and reliable way to access competitive intelligence in real-time without the interruptions that alternative web-scraping models may encounter. The newly launched tool allows retailers to monitor changes in competitor pricing, product assortment and promotional activity. Bridge Signal also helps brands strategically prospect and find their competitive footing in an increasingly saturated landscape. In totality, Bridge Signal adds to an already robust ecosystem of data services and reinforces Headset as the most comprehensive solution for data and analytics in the cannabis space.

"In today's fast-paced, wide ranging market, Bridge Signal is more valuable than ever. There are, on average, 2377 new products introduced per market per month. In California alone, there are 1197 brands competing across 971 stores. How do you stand out in a crowded market?" said Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset. "Bridge Signal simplifies the crowded industry and brings key pieces of data together in a mobile-friendly experience that is easy to digest."

About Headset

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at www.headset.io.

