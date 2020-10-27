Headset Expands Headset Insights in Canada, Launching Its Popular Cannabis Market Intelligence Tool in Saskatchewan

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, announced today the launch of its competitive intelligence tool, Headset Insights, in Saskatchewan. In addition to Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, this will be Headset's fourth Canadian retail-derived cannabis market read based on aggregated Point of Sale data at the receipt level.

The expansion of Headset Insights into Saskatchewan will provide for a more robust, comprehensive reading of the rapidly-growing Canadian cannabis market. Cannabis operators will have access to valuable real-time market data and insights into consumer shopping habits within the province. The platform will enable decision-makers to better identify market opportunities, measure brand performance and understand how the legal cannabis industry in Canada is taking shape.

"With the launch of Saskatchewan's full market read, Headset Insights will provide coverage for more than 60% of the total Canadian cannabis market. We've already unveiled an abundance of valuable insights into this market and can't wait to see what this province has to show us," said Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset. "Saskatchewan's fully private cannabis market - a first for Headset - has a larger selection of unique products than the other hybrid provincial markets, providing us with a more robust data set. This market will show us trends that are simply impossible in other Canadian provinces."

Although cannabis retailers in Saskatchewan see lower monthly sales than Alberta and B.C., the market has experienced fairly consistent positive growth in total cannabis sales. Between August 2019 and August 2020, total Saskatchewan cannabis sales increased 47% to $12.9M. Cannabis 2.0 products - beverages, concentrates, edibles, topicals and vapor pens - rose in popularity this year, growing quickly from 17% of total cannabis sales in January to over 22% in April and holding steady ever since. With Headset Insights, companies in and out of the cannabis industry will be able to follow Saskatchewan's cannabis market growth, product category sales, basket size and more for a comprehensive understanding of this fully private market.

To learn more about Headset Insights, please click here .

About Headset:

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at https://www.headset.io/.

Contact:

Renee Cotsis

[email protected]

SOURCE Headset

Related Links

https://www.headset.io

