Headset Introduces the First Full Market Read for Pennsylvania's $909.4M Medical Cannabis Market

SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset , the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, announced today the launch of its competitive intelligence tool, Headset Insights Premium , in Pennsylvania. This will be Headset's tenth retail-derived cannabis market read based on aggregated Point of Sale data at the receipt level for the U.S. and Canadian markets. Headset Insights Premium is also currently available in California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Michigan and Massachusetts currently only have Insights Pulse available today.

The expansion of Headset Insights into Pennsylvania will provide the state's first full market read consisting of consumer insights and real-time market data. The platform will help cannabis businesses develop effective strategies, identify opportunities, monitor the competitive landscape, and understand the overall state of the market, all in real-time. Pennsylvania is the 5th largest state by population and is expected to be a big market with rapid growth.

"With close to $1B in sales in the last 12 months and growing at an incredible pace, we are thrilled to bring unprecedented insight into this exciting market, " said Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset. "As cannabis operators continue to make significant investments into Pennsylvania having access to extensive analysis, forecasts and a comprehensive understanding of this complex market as it continues to grow will be critical to success."

For the past twelve months, Pennsylvania's medical cannabis sales have escalated, and between April 2020 and March 2021, Pennsylvania's medical markets brought in $909.4M. Pennsylvania stands out among other U.S. markets with the largest average basket sizes so far this year, at $123.88 per basket; Pennsylvania's average basket size was 2x as high as Michigan's and 1.5x as high as Oregon's. In addition, concentrates had the highest average item price at $61, and tinctures, flower and vapor pens followed closely behind with an average item price of more than $50. Headset Insights will help companies track Pennsylvania's cannabis medical market growth, product category sales and shares, basket size and make more accurate projections for the U.S. medical cannabis market.

To learn more about Headset Insights, please click here . For more Pennsylvania market insights, please read the recent industry report, "A High-level Overview of the Pennsylvania cannabis market" here .

About Headset:

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at https://www.headset.io/.

Contact:

Renee Cotsis

[email protected]

SOURCE Headset

Related Links

https://www.headset.io

