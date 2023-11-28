HeadShotRescue.com Donates 200 Family Portraits to Habitat For Humanity Recipients on Long Island

News provided by

HeadShotRescue.com

28 Nov, 2023, 09:54 ET

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a gesture of community support, HeadShotRescue.com, a leading photography studio, is proud to announce the donation of 200 family portraits to recipients of Habitat For Humanity on Long Island. This initiative brings warmth and personalization to homes of those who have been the beneficiaries of Habitat's work.

A family portrait is more than just a photograph; it is a symbol of love, unity, and the foundation of a home. HeadShotRescue.com understands the impact a well-captured family moment can have on the atmosphere of a living space. A portrait hanging on the wall brings a sense of belonging and comfort within the walls of a home.

According to Alex M. Wolff, Chief Image Consultant of HeadShotRescue.com, "A family portrait is a timeless piece of art that transforms a house into a home. We believe that every family, regardless of their circumstances, deserves to have these cherished memories adorning their living spaces."

Habitat For Humanity has long been a beacon of hope for families in need, offering them the opportunity for stable housing and a brighter future. The organization not only benefits the families directly involved but also contributes to the revitalization of neighborhoods, engages sponsors in meaningful community development, and relies on the dedication of volunteers who make these dreams a reality.

"We are thrilled to partner with Habitat For Humanity in their mission to build not only houses but homes for families in Long Island. The impact of a stable and loving home extends beyond the immediate family to positively influence entire communities," added Wolff.

For further information, please contact:

Trish Rongo
Development Manager
Habitat for Humanity Long Island
Phone: 631-422-4828
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.habitatLINY.org

Alex M. Wolff
Chief Image Consultant HeadShotRescue.com
Phone: 516-375-4315
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.headshotrescue.com

About HeadShotRescue.com:
HeadShotRescue.com is renowned for capturing moments that matter. Specializing in family portraits, corporate headshots, and event photography, the studio combines technical expertise with a passion for storytelling. Visit www.headshotrescue.com for more information.

About Habitat For Humanity:
Habitat For Humanity is a global nonprofit organization that works towards a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials, Habitat builds and rehabilitates homes, providing affordable housing to those in need. To learn more, visit www.habitat.org.

SOURCE HeadShotRescue.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.