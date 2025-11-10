Headspace for Cigna Healthcare Enhances Everyday Mental Health Support Through Self-Guided, Science Backed Resources

With more than 1/3 American workers experiencing anxiety, Cigna Healthcare expands early engagement and preventive mental health support for millions of people

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Among rising rates of anxiety in the workforce, Cigna Healthcare, the health benefits division of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), is expanding mental health support to address the everyday moments of stress, burnout, and sleep issues through an industry-first collaboration with Headspace. Millions of Cigna Healthcare customers will benefit from exclusive digital features, such as custom content and seamless navigation to in-network clinicians for higher levels of care, in addition to Headspace's digital mental health app.

The Cigna Group's Rise of the Anxious Worker report shows that behavioral health diagnoses are on the rise, and nearly 1 in 3 workers report experiencing anxiety, which has significant impacts to employers' bottom lines.

"Cigna Healthcare has long been a leader in helping people navigate and access behavioral care when they need it most, and now we're expanding our capabilities to support everyday mental health challenges, like stress, emotional strain, and trouble sleeping," said Eva Borden, Chief Product Officer, U.S. Employer, Cigna Healthcare. "By collaborating with Headspace and offering its clinically validated tools and resources, we're helping our customers prevent issues before they start and encouraging earlier engagement in mental wellness."

According to data from The Cigna Group's recent Rise of the Anxious Worker report, the prevalence of mental and behavioral health conditions increased 20% from 2020 to 2024. Additionally, 30% of workers report having anxiety, whether formally diagnosed or self-identified, which can impact health engagement and health outcomes over time and contribute to challenges in the workplace. Adults with anxiety report feeling less physically healthy, practice fewer healthy habits, and have higher rates of costly chronic conditions. In the workplace, workers with anxiety are also more likely to find their jobs more stressful and are twice as likely to feel burned out, factors that can lead to reduced productivity and higher rates of employee turnover.

Through its app, Headspace offers daily meditations, sleepcasts, focus music, workouts, cognitive behavioral therapy-guided programs for sleep, stress and anxiety, as well as personalized tools for reflection and emotional check-ins—all designed to support everyday mental wellness. Backed by more than 70 research studies, Headspace users report a 37% reduction in anxiety symptoms after 8 weeks, and a 32% decrease in depression symptoms after just 30 days. Participants in the Headspace Sleep Program also reported a 29% reduction in insomnia symptoms among adults with clinical, self-reported insomnia. Headspace and Cigna Healthcare will collaborate to develop custom content exclusively for Cigna customers.

"Everyone deserves support before stress, anxiety and depression spirals, or burnout sets in – but the real challenge has been creating the right entry points to care," said Tom Pickett, CEO of Headspace. "Together with Cigna, we're solving that by making mental health support more easily accessible, affordable and part of everyday life. When people take action early, they experience better health outcomes and are less likely to require more intensive, costly interventions down the line. It's a win for members and for the system."

Starting January 1, 2026, 'Headspace for Cigna Healthcare' will be available to more than 7 million people as part of Cigna's behavioral health offerings through their employers, with many more gaining access throughout the year. These services will be available at no cost to users through their employer benefit offering. This benefit is separate and distinct from the Headspace offering available to globally mobile employees through Cigna Healthcare's Global Health Benefits.

