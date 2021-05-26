Headspace Partners with Solera Health to Expand Choices for Payer and Employer Members to Address Mental and Behavioral Health

"As a mental wellbeing company, we're excited to partner with Solera to reach more people with our mindfulness solutions for stress, sleep, resilience, and so much more," said Sarah Romotsky, Director, Healthcare Partnerships Solutions, Headspace. "We're committed to supporting people's mental health and teaming up with Solera enables us to meet people where they are in their healthcare journey and further our mission of improving the health and happiness of the world."

According to a February 2021 analysis of the CDC's NHIS and the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey data by the Kaiser Family Foundation, during the pandemic, nearly 4 in 10 U.S. adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, a dramatic increase versus the one in ten figure reported from January to June 2019. Moreover, mental health conditions are among the costliest medical conditions in the U.S., yet more than 50% of those suffering from mental health issues never receive the help they need.

Headspace is a leading mindfulness app offering over 1,000 hours of innovative mindfulness and mental wellbeing content. With 28 published research studies in some of the leading mindfulness peer-reviewed journals, Headspace has been shown to have favorable outcomes such as reduced stress, increased resilience, increased positivity, and improved satisfaction with life.

"For far too long, mental health services and solutions have been stigmatized, overly difficult to navigate, and not easily accessible," said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera. "Through the expansion of our Mental and Behavioral Health and Stress offering with Headspace, Solera is making this world-class program readily available to consumers. We've also simplified access for payers and employers to this well-known, trusted, consumer-friendly brand by integrating them on our Solera Connect platform. From there, our payer and employer partners can access a range of condition management solutions via a single contract and IT integration."

Solera Connect serves as the consumer's 'digital front door' to access the relevant health solutions that best fit their needs and help them achieve their health goals. Through Solera, consumers have access to a single touchpoint for managing their health and mental wellbeing. The platform streamlines communication with the consumer, so they receive important, timely information from their payer and employer on the solutions available to them.

Langowski continued, "Investments in digital therapies and solutions are making it easier for people to get the help they need, whether it be for sleep issues, stress, anxiety or other conditions. Meditation, mindfulness, and stress relief services are allowing people to live healthier, better lives."

The Solera Connect platform empowers both payers and employers to easily choose and offer what works best for their people to deliver optimal whole-person health. Additionally, Solera seamlessly handles the most resource-intensive tasks associated with delivering complex programs to drive better health outcomes, including claims processing, compliance, consumer engagement, eligibility checking, consumer matching, and vendor management.

Mental Health and Stress is part of Solera's ever-expanding roster of health condition solutions, including Diabetes Management, Diabetes Prevention, Falls Prevention, Social Isolation, Tobacco Cessation and Weight Management.

About Solera

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions. The company has built a dynamic platform that provides intensive, evidence-based lifestyle and behavioral social interventions to impact the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions in the country. Solera's marketplace strategically matches consumers to curated networks of digital and community point solutions delivering meaningful health improvements.

For payers and employers alike, the Solera Connect platform houses the most innovative health solutions in the industry, all while seamlessly handling the most painful tasks involved, including claims processing, compliance, consumer engagement, eligibility checking, consumer matching and vendor management. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 2,000 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world's most-recognizable brands, including Apple, Sesame Street, Spotify and Amazon, as well as with Nike to offer sport and movement content. Headspace Health is Headspace's digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace has been recognized as TIME100's Most Influential Companies of 2021, Fast Company's 10 most innovative social good companies of 2021 and World's Most Innovative Companies. Other accolades include Apple's Best of 2018, Samsung's Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights' top digital health companies, along with being selected for seven Webby Awards in podcasts, health and fitness. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

