Headspace Studios To Launch New Podcast Channel And Sleep Subscription, Available Exclusively On Apple Podcasts

"We're excited to be collaborating with Apple, as they launch a game-changing platform that puts both creators and listeners first," said Leah Sutherland, Podcast Director at Headspace Studios. "With so many of our listeners engaging with mindfulness content, such as sleep, we're looking forward to offering them a dedicated space for this through the Headspace Channel."

Through the Headspace Channel, listeners will be able to enjoy other Headspace fan favorites for free, including:

Radio Headspace - currently in its new season, the podcast is hosted by Headspace's Director of Meditation and mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto. Past seasons feature Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe which are also available for listening.

The Gift of Forgiveness - hosted by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and inspired by her book, "The Gift of Forgiveness," each episode dives into true stories of forgiveness - straight from the people who've lived through them.

The Yes Theory Podcast - the series explores how stepping out of your comfort zone may be the key to happiness, and features the creators of the popular YouTube channel, "Yes Theory."

For more information on Headspace, the Headspace Channel with Apple Podcasts and details on the Sleep Subscription, please visit www.headspace.com .

ABOUT HEADSPACE STUDIOS:

Headspace Studios is a multi-platform production studio within Headspace, creating mindful living content for distribution outside of the app. This includes premium TV and film projects, digital series and thought-provoking podcasts. Most recently, Headspace Studios collaborated with Netflix and Vox Media Studios on a three-part collaboration which includes "Headspace Guide to Meditation," "Headspace Guide to Sleep," and "Unwind Your Mind," a fully interactive mindfulness experience designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere. In 2021, the team also launched the "Meditate with Me" YouTube series featuring a variety of notable comedians such as Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seales and Kevin Hart. Additionally, Headspace Studios worked with Headspace Chief Music Officer and Grammy-award winning artist, John Legend, and two neuroscientists on YouTube series, "Music on my Mind," which explores the effects of music on the brain.

Other television projects include working with BBC Studios Natural History Unit on Mindful Earth and on a pioneering four-part series for BBC Four called Mindful Escapes: Breathe, Release, Restore. The company also works with beloved children's brands globally, developing social-emotional learning tools for kids and families with brands like Mattel and Sesame Street. Monster Meditations with Sesame Street also won the 2021 Kidscreen Award for Best Web/App Series—Branded. Headspace Studios' award-winning podcasting slate includes "Radio Headspace," hosted by Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe and Director of Meditation, Eve Lewis Prieto; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's podcast, "The Gift of Forgiveness;" and the "Yes Theory Podcast," from the creators of the popular YouTube channel, Yes Theory.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 2,000 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world's most-recognizable brands, including Apple, Sesame Street, Spotify and Amazon, as well as with Nike to offer sport and movement content. Headspace Health is Headspace's digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace has been recognized as TIME100's Most Influential Companies of 2021, Fast Company's 10 most innovative social good companies of 2021 and World's Most Innovative Companies. Other accolades include Apple's Best of 2018, Samsung's Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights' top digital health companies, along with being selected for seven Webby Awards in podcasts, health and fitness. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

