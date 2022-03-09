HeadSpin Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator and Container Certification Tweet this

"There is an enormous opportunity for customers to apply the power of data science during the quality engineering process to proactively improve their products' customer experience," said Rajeev Butani, Chief Executive Officer of Headspin. "We are excited about our collaboration with Red Hat. Red Hat OpenShift clients can now seamlessly use HeadSpin's data science capabilities and real-world edge infrastructure to improve their application's performance and user experience in a global multi-cloud environment."

"We are pleased to collaborate with HeadSpin to achieve OpenShift Operator and container certification for its data science solution at the edge," said Mark Longwell, director, Partner Alliances, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat. "By working with partners like HeadSpin to certify solutions for the hybrid multicloud world, we are able to extend customer choice and scalability at the edge based on a foundation of enterprise-grade Linux and Kubernetes."

Red Hat Certified Containers provide a simplified path for software partners to deliver tested Kubernetes applications on the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift. Customers using Red Hat Certified Containers, such as HeadSpin, can have greater confidence that these applications can increase the operational efficiency of business application management when using them across public, private or hybrid cloud architecture.

