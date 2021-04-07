HeadSpin Announces Two-Day Virtual Event: Converge

"Converge is for anyone interested in digital experience trends, featuring tech-savvy executives and in-the-trenches practitioners, from industries ranging from telecom, media, gaming, digital natives and financial services. We are very excited to host this event and look forward to your active participation," says HeadSpin CEO Rajeev Butani.

The final lineup of speakers and agenda continues to grow:

Srini Gopalan - Board Member for Germany and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland GmbH

- Board Member for and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland GmbH Julie Averill - EVP and CTO, lululemon

- EVP and CTO, lululemon Dave Prout - Executive Producer, Kabam

- Executive Producer, Kabam Liz Tinkham - Board Member, Professor, Former Senior Managing Director, Accenture

- Board Member, Professor, Former Senior Managing Director, Accenture Jim DuBois - Board Director, Speaker, Author, Tech Advisor, Former CIO of Microsoft

- Board Director, Speaker, Author, Tech Advisor, Former CIO of Microsoft Susheel Daswani - Director and Head of Engineering, Citi Ventures Studio

- Director and Head of Engineering, Citi Ventures Studio Rob Gray - Head of Technology, VP of Technology & Operations, Big Fish Games

- Head of Technology, VP of Technology & Operations, Big Fish Games Bradley Strock - Former Global CIO, PayPal

- Former Global CIO, PayPal Priya Anant - Senior Director User Experience, Google

- Senior Director User Experience, Google Gary Heffernan - Entrepreneur, CEO Advisor, Coaching New Generation of I&D Leaders, Philanthropist

- Entrepreneur, CEO Advisor, Coaching New Generation of I&D Leaders, Philanthropist John Honeycutt - Media Tech Pioneer, Board Member, Advisor, Investor

The two-day event, which starts at 10am PT on April 20th, will include sessions ranging from direct-to-consumer strategies to test automation. Topics include:

The Upcoming 5G Revolution and How it will Transform our Lives

Delivering Gaming Experiences Globally: The Pandemic Effect

The Next Billion Digital Natives

Digital Media & D2C: The ongoing digital media explosion and its impact on consumer behaviour

Accelerating Digital Enterprise & Automating the Digital Universe

To learn more or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3cSQImc .

About HeadSpin

HeadSpin is the world's first Digital Experience AI Platform combining cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance and quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io .

