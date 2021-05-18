Headspring announces Headspring Healthcare and names Walt Hauck as President

Headspring has launched a new business unit focused on improving healthcare through technology, with industry veteran Walt Hauck as President. Tweet this

Headspring Healthcare is initially focusing on expanding services and products for the Plasma industry. Their flagship product for the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) was recently approved by the FDA. The new donor registry application protects donors and collectors with better data access and insights.

"We see this as the beginning of a new generation of digital products to support plasma collectors," says Hauck. "We're excited about the opportunity to support the Plasma industry—there is surely room for more innovative and lower-cost products in this space."

On past medical device projects, Headspring has partnered with Regulatory and Compliance leader, Validant. Their CEO Brian Burns comments, "It's encouraging to see such a strong software firm enter the healthcare space. Headspring's culture of quality and really paying attention to the customer is a critical part of making safe, effective products."

Brian Parrish, Pharm.D, Cardiology Clinical Specialist at Houston Methodist Hospital also shares his support for this effort: "In the healthcare industry, innovation can enhance and save lives. Headspring has helped us move our suite of breakthrough medical products into the future, so we can deliver more for our patients and promote an environment of safety and healing."

Headspring's core consulting practice will remain integral to Headspring Healthcare. "We've shown our development practices stand up to the rigorous requirements of Healthcare," says Wells. "Now, our shared resources and expertise will maximize the impact of both business units and make a big difference when serving Healthcare customers."

