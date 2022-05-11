Headstand Names Aaron Pickering EVP & Global Head of Purpose

Agency expands ESG communications, Purpose brand strategy offerings amid client wins

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headstand, a boutique public relations and strategic communications agency that has counseled startups, tech giants and entrepreneurs since its founding, today announced an expansion of its Purpose practice group after a spate of client additions. Purpose leader and ESG strategist Aaron Pickering was named Executive Vice President & Global Head of Purpose. Agency veterans Megan Tucker and Jamie Berman have also joined Headstand as Directors, spearheading work with Purpose-driven brands and organizations dedicated to advancing ESG progress.

The changes come as the agency bolstered its client roster with the addition of leading social and environmental impact organizations, FIRST Robotics and Ceres. FIRST, which was founded by inventor Dean Kamen, has impacted the lives of more than 2 million young people globally through STEM skills development. Ceres continues to build a sustainable global economy through investor and corporate engagement on the world's most pressing environmental issues. Headstand also has developed and executed breakthrough campaigns for leading global brands in partnership with sister agency, Allison+Partners.

"In the competitive ESG and Purpose landscape, agencies need to do more than rinse and repeat or trot out cookie cutter approaches to complicated client challenges," said Zach Colvin, Headstand president. "Headstand is known for its innovative approaches and senior-level involvement, and this expansion of our team will help us elevate that approach. This is a period of pivotal growth for the agency and the addition of such seasoned talent will deepen our bench and help us continue to bring the most impactful thinking to the table for clients across multiple sectors."

In his role, Pickering is responsible for growing the agency's practice focused on driving consumer loyalty and preference for Purpose-driven brands and supporting behavior change through stakeholder engagement, advocacy and ESG impact. Previously, he served as SVP at Porter Novelli – where he led teams in award-winning campaign development for Fortune 500 companies and NGOs. He also spent a decade in Washington, D.C., leading communications for organizations setting ESG standards and advancing social justice, including the National Association for Public Interest Law and the Fair Labor Association.

Tucker most recently served as Managing Director at RF Binder, where she led client work under the agency's Social Impact and Sustainability practice. Berman led top Porter Novelli account teams in developing and executing campaigns for a range of B2B and B2C clients. Headstand also provides integrated marketing and communications support for disruptive brands like Next Gen Foods' TiNDLE, GeneDX, OneD and OxeFit.

"The next phase of Purpose leadership and ESG impact will require bold, creative thinking and flawless execution," Pickering said. "Clients need fearless, thoughtful counsel as they retool their ESG strategies and evaluate how to deliver on their Purpose with factors such as social justice advocacy, war, the pandemic and evolving consumer and employee expectations as a backdrop. I'm thrilled to be part of an agency that is uniquely equipped to drive and amplify positive impact when the world needs it most."

Headstand, an integrated communications consultancy and sister agency to Allison+Partners, offers a full spectrum of marketing services. Equally at home crafting campaign strategies or executing day-to-day tactics, Headstand meets the demand for the way today's clients want to partner with agencies by emphasizing tailored offerings for clients instead of relying on templated approaches to today's communications challenges. Our team has extensive background and experience in a variety of industries, including technology, consumer, health & wellness, food & beverage, and travel & hospitality. For more information about Headstand, please visit www.HeadstandGroup.com.

