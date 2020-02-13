Headstart International Expands Doll Category with Bubble Trouble

Known for their widely popular collectible brands including HairDooz, Best Furry Friends and Baby Secrets, Headstart is thrilled to expand its doll category with Bubble Trouble . Standing at 10" tall, each Bubble Trouble doll comes in their unique bubble gum machine package along with their adorably squishy Bubble Buddies. The first season release of Bubble Trouble will feature at least 10 deliciously scented characters, with many more to collect all the bubbly scents! Each doll will feature vibrant squishy hair and stretchy clothes themed in various bubble gum flavors. With their poseable arms and legs, the dolls are packed with endless creative features for hours of imaginative play.

"Bubble Trouble is unlike any other dolls on the market," said Andrew Hendy, CEO of Headstart International. "With their distinctive look and out-of-this world scent and squishable features, we're giving 5+ kids the first on-trend innovative doll in its category. The doll aisle is usually set aside for baby dolls and a plethora of 18" doll brands that all look identical. Get ready large doll aisle, you are about to be innovated!"

Along with exclusive YouTube content, Headstart is putting forward an extensive marketing initiative supported by influencer partnerships, digital marketing promotions, and TV media, for the Bubble Trouble launch. Headstart will launch 4 new Bubble Trouble characters every 3 months, starting in Fall 2020 as well as regular limited-edition characters while supplies last. Collect all of these extra special Bubble Trouble dolls and their Bubble Buddies before they disappear!

Bubble Trouble will be available globally in April 2020, retailing for $19.99 USD. Headstart will be showcasing the product range at New York Toy Fair in the License 2 Play booth #2553.

About Headstart International Pty Ltd:

Headstart is one of the largest toy companies in Australia where Headstart represents many great toy companies as a distribution partner. Globally Headstart sells its own brands such as Best Furry Friends™, HairDooz™, Micro Wheels™, Ooshies™, Baby Secrets™ as well as products under license from Sesame Street™, Care Bears™, Disney™, The Wiggles™ and many more. The company's core foundations continuously drive growth because of stability, fresh and innovative approach to marketing strategies, and the diverse and innovative people. They passionately believe in the power of their brands, and the ability to find new and better ways to connect their brands to their consumers through meaningful relationships with retail, media and partners.

SOURCE Headstart International Pty Ltd.