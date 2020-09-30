Headstrong Project Inc. Announces Partnership with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Expand Mental Health Services For Veterans And Their Families

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headstrong Project Inc., a national-facing mental health treatment practice providing veterans with barrier-free mental health care, received a $1 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to expand upon its mental health treatment offerings. Amidst ongoing efforts to increase access to care for the nation's veteran families, the funding will help Headstrong expand its number of clinical providers and increase capacity in new and existing markets. Currently, Headstrong operates in 27 cities across the United States and provides cost-free, bureaucracy-free, stigma-free mental health treatment to post-9/11 veterans and their families.

"I know first-hand what it's like to live with PTSD. To veterans who feel isolated and alone in their struggle, my message is simple. You are not alone. There is hope for better days," said Bob Parsons, Marine Corps Vietnam Combat Veteran and Founder & CEO of PXG. "Headstrong is destigmatizing mental health care and providing a new and better avenue for effective, confidential treatment."

Working in partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College, one of the nation's leading mental health care centers, Headstrong developed a first of its kind program tailored to each individual's needs. The customized treatments address issues like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), addiction, anxiety and depression, trauma, grief, and anger management.

"At Headstrong, we are dedicated to healing the hidden wounds of war by working with skilled practitioners in, or near, the communities where these veterans live; it's about meeting them where they are," said Headstrong Executive Director Colonel (USA, Ret.) Jim McDonough. "Because of the generous support from people like Bob and Renee Parsons, we are more capable than ever of delivering highly individualized, private care to even more veterans when and where they need it most."

Headstrong has a particular focus on helping those who are underserved, including veterans whose economic security has been jeopardized due to COVID-19 and who reflect diverse ethnicities and sexual identities, may be justice-involved, and are coping with the consequences of military sexual trauma or housing instability. Unlike the VA, Headstrong serves all post-9/11 veterans, regardless of discharge status or potential substance abuse issues. The nonprofit utilizes partnerships with aligned Veteran Service Organizations to offer care, free of charge.

"We are proud to partner with an organization so dedicated to helping veterans and their families get access to mental health treatment," said President & Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "Whether it be cost, long wait lists, transportation limitations, or the social stigma surrounding mental health care, Headstrong is removing roadblocks that stop veterans from getting the help they deserve."

Headstrong has demonstrated success in eliminating, or significantly decreasing, symptoms of mental health challenges and creating positive results such as restoring sleep, improving family communications and reducing substance abuse. Since its inception in 2012, Headstrong has served nearly 1,000 clients every month, through thousands of sessions of clinical care delivered by world-class, trauma-informed therapists and leading to improvements in mental health within the post-9/11 veteran population. Visit getheadstrong.org to learn more.

About Headstrong

Founded in 2012, Headstrong provides confidential, cost-free and frictionless mental health care treatment for Iraq and Afghanistan military veterans and their families. In partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine, one of the nation's leading mental health care centers, Headstrong developed an effective, individually tailored and comprehensive treatment program for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and related military trauma. In light of the growing crisis resulting from gaps in mental health treatment availability related to COVID-19, Headstrong has recently launched a campaign driven by the core belief that no matter where the battle started, everyone deserves a chance to heal- no one gets left behind. As a testament to its core belief, Headstrong promises to stand shoulder to shoulder with those battling trauma. Follow @getheadstrong on social media or visit getheadstrong.org to learn more about how you can help Headstrong keep that promise.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

SOURCE Headstrong Project

Related Links

www.getheadstrong.org

