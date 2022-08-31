HeadsUp Closes Deal to Become Operational Partner of Emirates Draw

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc (OTCPINK: HDUP) is pleased to announce that it has finalized and closed an Agreement to take over as Operational Partner for the Emirates Draw line of products. The website www.emiratesdraw.com is LIVE, operational, and currently running multiple draws, games and lottery products.

This Agreement was finalized on August 26th, 2022 and was led by the newly appointed HeadsUp team based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. HeadsUp will not only provide the existing technology for the LIVE products currently offered by Emirates Draw but will allow for the HeadsUp Marketing Team to expand the global footprint of this brand.

Management will expand on the financial impact of this deal in its video shareholders presentation and outline the significance of this partnership.

This enhanced platform now allows HeadsUp to target significant global markets and is currently developing a formal business relationship with major operators in both India and South Africa. Management is currently building revenue forecasting models for the existing market currently operating in the UAE and developing projections for the new market opportunities that the team is now finalizing.

HeadsUp monetizes this Agreement through a revenue share mechanism as well as other product and service supply opportunities in substantial new markets. This is a standalone new strategic business unit for HeadsUp which is positioned to grow within the recently acquired LotteryHUB brand.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms, software and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

