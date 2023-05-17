HeadsUp Entertainment Announces Acquisition of Gaming Hive Ltd., Expanding Technical Solutions Portfolio

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTCPINK: HDUP) is pleased to announce the formal agreement for the acquisition of Gaming Hive Ltd. This strategic acquisition aligns with HeadsUp's mission to augment it's technical solutions with top-level capabilities. Having previously enjoyed a successful working partnership with Gaming Hive for several years, all parties involved are confident that Gaming Hive will play a pivotal role in the upcoming ventures that HeadsUp Entertainment will be unveiling.

Gaming Hive, founded by Dan Bream, offers a robust fundraising and gaming platform through Software as a Service (SaaS). This platform empowers charitable organizations worldwide by providing a comprehensive range of features and benefits, including donations, sweepstakes, auctions, 50/50 draws, event tickets, fundraising events, activity tracking, online stores, and more. Gaming Hive's platform is hosted, maintained, and comes with dedicated technical support.

Furthermore, the architecture of the Gaming Hive platform has been thoughtfully designed to facilitate easy integration of additional features, making it the cornerstone of this charity software ecosystem. Gaming Hive continuously strives to enhance its platform, ensuring it stays ahead of competitors. Moreover, it offers bespoke customization and website development services to meet the unique requirements of its clients.

By incorporating Gaming Hive into its operations, HeadsUp Entertainment solidifies its commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive technical solutions to its clientele. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in HeadsUp's growth strategy, further bolstering its position in the market.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.:

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a leading provider of cutting-edge technical solutions, catering to diverse industries and sectors. With a passion for innovation and a customer-centric approach, HeadsUp Entertainment International inc. strives to deliver state-of-the-art technologies that drive success and empower organizations worldwide.

About Gaming Hive Ltd:

Gaming Hive Ltd is a trailblazing company that offers a powerful fundraising and gaming platform through Software as a Service (SaaS).

Its comprehensive range of features and ongoing commitment to innovation make it a preferred choice for charitable organizations globally.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

