HeadsUp Partners with LOTIX to Launch US Sports Book and Lottery Operations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (Pinksheets: HDUP.PK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture marketing agreement with LOTIX LLC to pursue multiple sportsbook and lottery opportunities in the US and globally.

LOTIX is a licensed provider of world class gaming and payment technology including lottery, sports betting, central monitoring systems, social and wireless gaming, skill games, online casino, retail shops, sweepstakes and other gamification products and services to operate and develop todays modern gaming ventures.

As a leading content and B2B sportsbook provider, LOTIX brings one of the first ventures to the partnership, an opportunity to aggressively enter the US online gaming market through the acquisition of state licenses and launch operational platforms to multiple US states.

A 30+ year veteran in gaming & payment technologies, the LOTIX Sportscloud Platform shall be integral to HeadsUp's expansion in the U.S. and overseas markets; alongside the pioneering, PlayPay digital wallet, "betting is akin to seepin' a martini in paradise," said Bil Liu, CEO & co-founder.

With the immediate launch of operations in the US, HeadsUp will be positioned to monetize the industry using its preferred, player proven and market ready platforms with sustainable game content and self-service betting technologies. Compliance requirements have created the need for HeadsUp to restructure its plan to acquire offshore operating assets including VIP Entertainment and replace it with a revenue sharing marketing agreement which has been completed with a "go to market" digital campaign that is beginning this week.

"The market is massive … in the billions" commented HeadsUp's Chief of Business Development Mark Hutchinson. "and we are positioned to make the right moves fast to make HeadsUp an industry leader."

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms and blockchain based payment solutions.

About LOTIX LLC

LOTIX LLC is an American corporation that provides gaming products and payment services to lottery and gaming jurisdictions in the US and abroad. The gaming sector of the company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, while its sports betting and payments portion of the company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. More info at www.lotix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.headsupentertainment.com

