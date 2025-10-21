Headwall Investments Bolsters Texas Presence with 20th Unanchored Shopping Center Acquisition, Solidifying Leadership in Convenience Retail Sector

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a prominent Texas-based commercial real estate investment and development firm that specializes in unanchored neighborhood shopping centers and urban infill development, announces the acquisition of Cypress Creek Village, a premier neighborhood shopping center in the Austin, TX MSA, on October 3, 2025. This transaction marks the firm's 20th shopping center acquisition for its unanchored neighborhood shopping center platform, further expanding the portfolio across the major Texas markets, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, TX.

Cypress Creek Village, Cedar Park, TX (Austin MSA)
Strategically located at the high-traffic intersection of Cypress Creek Road and South Lakeline Boulevard, Cypress Creek Village boasts exceptional visibility and accessibility, with daily traffic counts of approximately 32,126 vehicles on Cypress Creek Road and 28,101 on Lakeline Boulevard. Surrounded by affluent neighborhoods with median home values ranging from $390,000 to $800,000, the center aligns perfectly with Headwall's acquisition strategy, targeting high-demand, community-focused retail hubs. This acquisition follows Headwall's 2022 entry into the Austin market with the successful purchase of Oak Hill Centre at US-290 and William Cannon Drive.

Since launching its unanchored shopping center platform in 2020, Headwall has grown to own and operate centers across 12 Texas municipalities, encompassing over 200 tenant spaces. The portfolio features a diverse mix of prominent service-based brands, including Papa Johns, Jersey Mike's, SuperCuts, Juiceland, Buffalo Wild Wings, Action Behavior Centers, HotWorx, Firehouse Subs, AT&T, Salata Salad Kitchen, Starbucks, Red Wing Shoes, T-Mobile, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Wingstop, and Via 313 Pizzeria.

"We are thrilled to own and operate another great shopping center in the Austin MSA. I'd like to thank the Headwall team for executing on our strategy and continuously finding high-quality assets that check all the boxes we look for," commented Founder, President, and CEO George J. Wommack. "We've been very active in acquiring unanchored shopping centers in the major Texas MSAs for over 5 years now and feel extremely confident that this asset class will continue to offer premium risk-adjusted returns for investors."

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. Headwall operates a series of investment funds targeting niche strategies in the commercial real estate sector. For more information on Headwall please visit https://headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

