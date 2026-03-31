Headway Acquires Team Behind Tezi to Advance Human-Centered AI in Mental Health Care

Experienced engineering and AI talent joins Headway to help reduce administrative friction and improve how patients and clinicians navigate mental health care for the largest provider network in the country

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway, the company building a new mental healthcare system that everyone can access, today announced the acquisition of the team behind Tezi, an AI-native company. The Tezi team previously developed systems designed to combine human judgment with AI agents within complex workflows, removing tedious operational work so professionals can focus on the parts of their roles that require human expertise, an approach that closely aligns with Headway's philosophy for applying AI in health care.

Mental health care remains deeply human, but the system around it is often fragmented and operationally complex. Providers face significant administrative burden, while patients frequently struggle to navigate insurance coverage and find the right clinician. Headway believes AI can play an important role in improving that system, not by replacing clinicians, but by reducing the operational friction around care. Examples of this include helping patients more easily find and match with the right provider, and managing administrative logistics for providers so they can stay focused on patient care.

"Today's mental health system makes it harder than it should be for patients to find the right support, and for clinicians to focus on their work," said Andrew Adams, Founder and CEO of Headway. "We believe AI can help improve the infrastructure around care so clinicians can spend more time with patients and less time navigating complexity. The team behind Tezi has deep experience building systems where humans and AI work together, and we're excited to bring that expertise to Headway as we continue building a more accessible and effective mental health system."

The Tezi team joining Headway includes experienced builders across engineering, design, and data science. The group includes Tezi cofounder Raghavendra Prabhu, who joins as Vice President of Engineering and has previously built complex engineering systems at companies including Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Pinterest, Thumbtack, and Covariant. At Headway, he will focus on helping build reliable AI-powered systems that reduce operational friction across the mental health care journey.

"AI has the potential to remove a lot of the friction that exists in healthcare systems today," said Raghavendra Prabhu, Vice President of Engineering at Headway and Tezi cofounder. "What stood out about Headway is the commitment to applying AI thoughtfully in a way that strengthens the human aspects of care. We're excited to help make mental health care easier for patients and providers to navigate."

Headway plans to integrate the Tezi team into its broader engineering and product organization, where they will work closely with clinical and operational leadership to ensure AI is developed responsibly and improves the experience for both patients and providers. By combining deep technical expertise with clinical oversight, Headway aims to continue strengthening the infrastructure that supports mental health care, helping clinicians focus on care while making it easier for patients to access the support they need.

About Headway

Headway is building the modern mental healthcare system where everyone can get the right care from the right therapist, covered by insurance. Today, we're the largest mental health provider network in the country, with over 70,000 providers across race, gender, ethnicity and specialty working with Headway to run their private practice. Patients can schedule care within 48 hours via one-click booking at headway.co, or can get care through a referral. The company operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and has funding from a16z (Andreessen Horowitz), Accel, Forerunner Ventures, Spark Capital, Thrive Capital and Health Care Service Corporation.

Contact

Gabriella Lourie

[email protected]

SOURCE Headway