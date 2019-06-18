Headway Elevates Luis Barrague to Chief Executive Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway , a leading global data-driven growth marketing company servicing mobile apps, brands and ad-tech companies, and a business unit of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), announced the appointment of Luis Barrague as Headway's new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Barrague is an accomplished executive and digital marketing leader who joined Headway in 2013. As Headway's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Barrague has led the company's global operations, including its technology and product initiatives, and also the company's acquisition of Smadex, a company specialized in campaign optimization for branding and performance through a mobile platform DSP.

"Headway is an exceptional, data-driven solutions provider, committed to transparency and backed by talented professionals dedicated to driving results and growing the businesses of our over 500 monthly active international clients," said Luis Barrague, Chief Executive Officer of Headway. "I look forward to my new role and I'm excited for the opportunities ahead as we continue to connect our clients with engaged audiences, grow their businesses, and build lasting partnerships."

"Headway and our digital businesses are an important part of Entravision. Luis has provided crucial leadership in many key initiatives and I am excited for the future of Headway under his leadership," said Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision.

About Headway

Headway is a leading data-driven growth marketing company servicing mobile apps, brands, and ad-tech companies worldwide. Headway's mobile-first DSP, Smadex, integrates with state-of-the-art partner platforms to offer brands seamless data-driven digital solutions. With a focus on rapid innovation, cutting-edge technology and strong multi-channel operations, Headway provides optimized and targeted ad campaigns, empowered by machine learning, and guided by experienced growth experts. Headway is a business unit of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media, data and technology services company. For more information, visit www.headwaydigital.com or email info@headwaydigital.com .

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

