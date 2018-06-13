Headway Reinforces Its Mobile Marketing Capabilities with Acquisition of Mobile-First Programmatic Platform Smadex

Smadex technology allows advertisers to execute performance campaigns on mobile devices, using its machine learning engine to understand the best combination of creative assets, targeting and pricing for each audience cluster. Founded in 2010, Smadex is a Top 50 fastest growing European company according to Financial Times.

"Smadex technology enhances our mobile growth solution Mobrain, following the shift towards programmatic that our clients are increasingly looking for," said Martin Kogan, CEO of Headway. "Its machine learning technology, forward thinking team and management are perfect additions to the company. The Smadex team will focus on product while Headway will continue to focus on distribution, servicing clients and global expansion."

"We are pleased to join the Headway family and bring Smadex technology to its marketing stack. We found Headway's global scale as the ideal partner to bring our market-tested algorithms to the top mobile marketers around the world. We couldn't have asked for a better company to join," said Jordi de los Pinos, Smadex CEO.

Smadex will be fully integrated into Headway, bringing its video, user acquisition and re-engagement mobile programmatic capabilities to more than 500 clients worldwide. The acquisition will enhance current Headway partnerships, such as with MediaMath, where Headway remains the exclusive partner in the Latin American region.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, data and advertising technology company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes 55 television stations, 49 radio stations, digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations as well as digital media platforms, including the company's audio streaming platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

About Headway

Headway is a leading data-driven media buying company for marketers worldwide, integrating proprietary technology and state-of-the-art partner platforms. Headway helps brands optimize and target ad campaigns with rapid innovation, cutting-edge technology and strong multi-channel operations. Headway is a business unit of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media, data and technology services company. Headway is currently present in 19 offices globally, including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Barcelona, Dubai, Tel Aviv and Seoul. For more information, visit www.headwaydigital.com or email info@headwaydigital.com.

