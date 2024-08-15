Headway Welcomes Lorraine Buhannic as its First Chief People Officer

Buhannic brings vast experience across human resources, recruiting and executive coaching from other fast-growing organizations, including Orchard, Squarespace and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway, the company building a new mental healthcare system that everyone can access, today announced its appointment of Lorraine Buhannic as Chief People Officer. Buhannic, a seasoned people leader and human resources (HR) executive, brings extensive experience scaling operations and culture at high-growth technology companies. She will report to Founder & CEO Andrew Adams.

Lorraine Buhannic, Chief People Officer at Headway

"Headway's growth and ambitious mission require the best talent," said Andrew Adams, Founder & CEO of Headway. "Lorraine's extensive experience scaling teams, talent strategies and development programs makes her the ideal leader to guide Headway through its next phase of growth and help us maintain an environment where our culture thrives."

Prior to joining Headway, Buhannic served as Senior Vice President and Head of Talent at investment firm Juxtapose, where she led the talent team and helped portfolio companies build and scale best-in-class people teams, talent strategies and more. Previously, she was Chief People Officer at Orchard, where she joined as its first HR leader to build the people team and infrastructure, ultimately scaling the company from 80 to 1,000 employees. Prior to Orchard, she helped to scale two of New York City's most successful companies – Squarespace and AppNexus – by hiring and developing hundreds of employees across each organization. Her experience also includes public-company readiness.

"Headway's aim to make mental health care accessible and affordable deeply resonates with me," said Buhannic. "The mission, combined with the company's people-driven approach to its team and product, make it a natural next step for me. I look forward to working with the team to grow our impact with world-class talent attraction and development strategies."

As Chief People Officer at Headway, Buhannic will focus on preserving and scaling culture as the company grows, while maintaining its talent caliber and density. She will help to mature Headway's People function, including its approach to talent acquisition and development.

Buhannic is a seasoned executive coach; she is a member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and a certified Co-Active Coach (CTI). She received her bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College.

About Headway

Headway is building the modern mental healthcare system where everyone can get the right care from the right therapist, covered by insurance. Today, we're the largest mental health provider network in the country, with 34,000 providers across race, gender, ethnicity and specialty working with Headway to run their private practice. Patients can schedule care within 48 hours via one-click booking at headway.co , or can get care through a referral. The company operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and has funding from a16z (Andreessen Horowitz), Accel, Forerunner Ventures, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Spark Capital, Thrive Capital, and Health Care Service Corporation.

Contact

Gabriella Lourie

[email protected]

SOURCE Headway