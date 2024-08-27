Headway Welcomes Susan Chiang as Chief Information Security Officer

An accomplished technology executive, Chiang brings extensive security and strategy experience from Cloudflare, Uber and Salesforce, and healthcare experience from Deloitte

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway, the company building a new mental healthcare system that everyone can access, today announced its appointment of Susan Chiang as Chief Information Security Officer. An accomplished technology executive, Chiang brings extensive security and strategy experience from companies like Cloudflare, Uber, and Salesforce, and healthcare consulting experience from Deloitte. She will oversee a team across data privacy and security, engineering and IT to make Headway the most trusted platform for mental health care providers and their patients.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, cybersecurity incidents in healthcare are on the rise. The department reported a 93% increase in large breaches reported from 2018 to 2022, underscoring the critical need for investing in security and privacy as a top priority. This comes on the heels of the company's announced expansion to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans.

"I'm excited to welcome Susan to Headway's leadership team as we continue our significant investment in data privacy and security," said Andrew Adams, Founder & CEO of Headway. "As we grow our platform, and expand to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid, security isn't just a priority, it's the foundation for everything we build. Susan is the ideal leader to help us make Headway the most trusted company in the space for our providers and their patients."

Most recently, Chiang was Acting Chief Security Officer at Cloudflare, a large internet backbone company known for security and data privacy, where she oversaw engineering, operations, and technical program management functions for Security across the organization. Prior to Cloudflare, she was part of the security leadership team at Uber. Earlier in her career, she spent several years at Deloitte, where she focused on technology and healthcare consulting.

"I'm thrilled to join the team and leverage my cybersecurity and healthcare experience to help make it an even more trusted place for its providers and patients," said Chiang. "As not only a cybersecurity professional, but also a patient myself, I deeply understand the importance of protecting medical data. I look forward to building a world-class engineering team that upholds providers and patients' trust in Headway as the safest and most secure place for their medical data."

In addition to her professional achievements, Chiang is a recognized advocate for empowering women and underrepresented groups in the security industry. She was honored as a Women in IT Security Advocate by SC Media in 2023. Chiang holds a degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and is based in San Francisco.

About Headway

Headway is building the modern mental healthcare system where everyone can get the right care from the right therapist, covered by insurance. Today, we're the largest mental health provider network in the country, with 34,000 providers across race, gender, ethnicity and specialty working with Headway to run their private practice. Patients can schedule care within 48 hours via one-click booking at headway.co , or can get care through a referral. The company operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and has funding from a16z (Andreessen Horowitz), Accel, Forerunner Ventures, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Spark Capital, Thrive Capital and Health Care Service Corporation.

