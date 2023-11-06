Headwear market to grow by USD 7.84 billion from 2022 to 2027|Adidas AG, Akubra Hats Pty Ltd., Capri Holdings Ltd., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The headwear market is expected to grow by USD 7.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period. Athleisure and sports-inspired headwear is an emerging market trend in the headwear market. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Headwear Market, including some of the vendors such as Adidas AG, Akubra Hats Pty Ltd., Capri Holdings Ltd., Christy and Co. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., FLEXFIT LLC, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hats.com LLC, Kering SA, Lock and Co. Hatters, Maus Freres SA, New Era Cap LLC, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Sports Direct International plc, SUPERDRY PLC, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Headwear Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Headwear Market 2023-2027

Headwear Market 2023-2027: Segmentation



Headwear Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product type

Caps and hats



Beanies



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this segment of the market, departmental stores are also a significant contributor to the headwear market in the global market. The growth from this segment has been declining in the past few years due to the rising preference for online shopping. But to improve their sales via the online route, traders are setting up new outlets locally and regionally. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the offline segment of the headwear market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report!

Headwear Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The increasing fashion consciousness and desire to enhance personal style drive the headwear market. The global market growth can be attributed to the consumer demand for modern and fashionable headwear. Since people become more fashion-conscious, they look for headwear accessories that go with their individual tastes and enable them to express their sense of style. They usually look for headwear that not only complements their clothing but also serves as an extension of it. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the headwear market during the forecast period.

The greater availability of counterfeit products challenges the growth of the headwear market. Counterfeiting of popular sports teams' uniforms, such as hats and caps is frequently the target. As unauthorized copies are flooding the global market in clothing, textiles, or luxury goods, it misleads customers and hurts a legitimate brand's reputation. Hence, challenges such as the presence of counterfeit products are expected to be a significant hinder the market in focus during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings

Adidas AG - The company offers headwear such as bucket hats, beanies, and baseball caps.

The company offers headwear such as bucket hats, beanies, and baseball caps. Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers headwear under the subsidiary Versace.

The company offers headwear under the subsidiary Versace. Columbia Sportswear Co. - The company offers headwear such as Bora Bora Booney , PFG Fish Flag, and Schooner Bank.

Headwear Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist headwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the headwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the headwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of headwear market vendors

