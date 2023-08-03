Headwear market to grow by USD 7,847.52 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing fashion consciousness and desire to enhance personal style to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The headwear market is expected to grow by USD 7,847.52 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period. Athleisure and sports-inspired headwear is an emerging market trend in the headwear market. Athleisure and sport-inspired clothing is a very important trend in the global headwear market and has become increasingly popular. Along with enhancing their active and sports lifestyles, customers are looking for headwear that provides practical benefits, which include utilizing materials that drain away moisture to keep the head dry and at ease while engaging in physical activity. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Headwear Market 2023-2027

Headwear Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our headwear market report covers the following areas:

Headwear Market 2023-2027: SegmentationHeadwear Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product type

Caps and hats



Beanies



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this segment of the market, departmental stores are also a significant contributor to the headwear market in the global market. The growth from this segment has been declining in the past few years due to the rising preference for online shopping. But to improve their sales via the online route, traders are setting up new outlets locally and regionally. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the offline segment of the headwear market during the forecast period.

Headwear Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The increasing fashion consciousness and desire to enhance personal style drive the headwear market. The global market growth can be attributed to the consumer demand for modern and fashionable headwear. Since people become more fashion-conscious, they look for headwear accessories that go with their individual tastes and enable them to express their sense of style. They usually look for headwear that not only complements their clothing but also serves as an extension of it. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the headwear market during the forecast period.

The greater availability of counterfeit products challenges the growth of the headwear market. Counterfeiting of popular sports teams' uniforms, such as hats and caps is frequently the target. As unauthorized copies are flooding the global market in clothing, textiles, or luxury goods, it misleads customers and hurts a legitimate brand's reputation. Hence, challenges such as the presence of counterfeit products are expected to be a significant hinder the market in focus during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Headwear Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Headwear Market, including some of the vendors such as Adidas AG, Akubra Hats Pty Ltd., Capri Holdings Ltd., Christy and Co. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., FLEXFIT LLC, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hats.com LLC, Kering SA, Lock and Co. Hatters, Maus Freres SA, New Era Cap LLC, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Sports Direct International plc, SUPERDRY PLC, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Headwear Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Adidas AG - The company offers headwear such as bucket hats, beanies, and baseball caps.

The company offers headwear such as bucket hats, beanies, and baseball caps. Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers headwear under the subsidiary Versace.

The company offers headwear under the subsidiary Versace. Columbia Sportswear Co. - The company offers headwear such as Bora Bora Booney , PFG Fish Flag, and Schooner Bank.



Headwear Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist headwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the headwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the headwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of headwear market vendors

Related Reports:

The footwear market in APAC size is expected to increase by USD 55.92 Billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the Asia-Pacific Footwear Market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC). The growing demand for athletic footwear is one of the key factors driving the footwear market growth in APAC.

The sports apparel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 75.6 billion. This sports apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global sports apparel market growth is product premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sportswear.

Headwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,847.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Akubra Hats Pty Ltd., Capri Holdings Ltd., Christy and Co. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., FLEXFIT LLC, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hats.com LLC, Kering SA, Lock and Co. Hatters, Maus Freres SA, New Era Cap LLC, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Sports Direct International plc, SUPERDRY PLC, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

