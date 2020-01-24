"HEADZ Up Coach" an Advanced Technology for Prevention of Injury in Training Athletes is Coming from Athlitis, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlitis, Inc., an entity of the CMO Group, is getting ready to introduce "HEADZ Up Coach", a new Intelligent Eye-Black Technology that is going to change the way athletes train for multiple sports. Former NFL player Jerome Tomlin (COO) in conjunction with the CMO Group have developed a unique product that teaches athletes to play sports Safer, Smarter & Better!

According to Weinstein Legal's statistics about injuries in High School sports, "More than 3.5 million kids ages 14 and under receive medical treatment for sports injuries each year, 21 percent of all traumatic brain injuries among children in the United States are associated with participation in sports and recreational activities, with 62 percent of organized sports-related injuries occurring during practice.

Sports-related injuries are responsible for a large portion of spinal cord injuries, especially in children and teenagers playing contact sports.

"Back in 2012, my two boys were playing football, but because of time constraints, fundamentals were being taught incorrectly–especially tackling. While I started out just making this for my kids, I realized many parents would be very interested in helping their kids play the game safer…'HEADZ Up Coach' teaches you better mechanics and better fundamentals of the game."

- Jerome Tomlin, Former NFL Player

With that in mind, Tomlin developed this one of a kind product to be used as a training aid during practice which reminds players at any level to keep their heads in the upright position with eyes looking straight ahead. Dr. Christopher Cellucci, partner of CMO Group modified the technology, so that athletes in other sports, regardless of gender, may use "HEADZ Up Coach" to train, since many require the head to be in the upright position. The reach of the product expanded, but is not limited to sports such as: Basketball, Lacrosse, Soccer, Hockey, and Rugby. As a result, the joint company, Athlitis Inc. has launched and will manufacture the product out of Berwyn, PA.

"This product is all about being aware of the position of your head when training. Especially at a young age, it's important for kids to start making it a habit."

- Dr. Christopher Cellucci

This quarter-sized Intelligent Eye-Black Technology™ attaches to the cheekbone via a custom piece of adhesive-backed tape, similar to eye-black, with a small pocket that houses the sensor. When the athletes head lowers into the danger zone where critical head and neck injuries can occur, an audible or vibration alert is emitted to inform the athlete to lift his or her head into the proper safe zone. Its advanced technology reinforces muscle memory over time by enforcing better form in practice or games, which can potentially help reduce the risk of injury. With such a demand for this product Parents, Recreational Sports Teams, Sports Retailers, College Teams, including professional level players, will want this new technology for their athletes.

For investment opportunities contact: Dr. Christopher Cellucci PhD. – Phone: (610)-296-7429

For retail placement contact: E. Gerard McCusker – Phone: (610)-405-0059

For product information contact: Jerome Tomlin – Phone: (917)-273-7853

