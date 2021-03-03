Heal Appoints Veteran Operational Leader Scott Vertrees as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heal, the pioneer of in-home primary care, today announces the appointment of Scott Vertrees as chief executive officer.

Vertrees has more than 30 years of experience leading dynamic startups and mid-growth companies across a number of industries, including healthcare, financial services, and e-commerce. During his time as an advisor to Heal, he has been an integral part of establishing Heal's long-term financial future and developing Heal Hub, a patient-operated device that allows near real-time, 24/7 integration of diagnostic health data. He continues to serve on the Board of EasyPay Finance, where he was CEO for more than 15 years. Prior to that role, he was president of healthcare technology company BidShift.

Vertrees is Heal's second CEO, succeeding co-founder Nick Desai, who grew Heal from a concept to a disruptive, tech-empowered, home-centric primary care provider with hundreds of employees. With more than $200 million in funding secured from Humana, Breyer Capital, Fidelity Investments, and notable individuals including Lionel Richie, the company has expanded in cities across the country.

"During the past year, Scott has been instrumental in bringing a new level of sophistication to Heal's operations and strategic planning. With Scott's appointment, we take the first steps in realizing Heal's long-term growth plans," said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Chairman of the Board of Heal. "Scott's experience delivering on the promise of mid-growth startups is going to transform Heal into a powerhouse."

"The brainchild of visionary entrepreneurs Nick Desai and Dr. Renee Dua, Heal represents the modernization of the $4 trillion healthcare industry. I am honored to have the opportunity to support that vision and continue to accelerate Heal's growth," said Scott Vertrees, CEO of Heal. "I am focused on Heal's mission to deliver outstanding patient experiences by combining high quality in-home healthcare, one-touch telemedicine, powerful remote diagnostics with Heal Hub, and best-in-class technology."

Heal has delivered 250,000 patient visits since its launch in 2014 and experienced a 540% increase in demand in 2020. It has been named in a range of coveted business awards, including Inc.'s Best in Business list, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and CNBC's Disruptors List. With a focus on superior medical care that recognizes the social determinants of health, its team of world-class doctors see patients in eleven states and Washington D.C. Heal has reduced its patients' trips to the emergency room by 71% and saved its patients more than $88 million in healthcare costs.

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 250,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington state, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include former Qualcomm CEO and Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs (who is Heal's Chairman of the Board), IRA Capital, Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, Lionel Richie, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and others. For more information, please visit www.heal.com. Follow Heal on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram .

