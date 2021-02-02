Heal Launches in Four New States, Bringing Timely, Affordable Primary Care in the Safety of Patients' Own Homes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heal, the pioneer of in-home primary care, today announces the expansion of its healthcare services to patients in Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. Together with its existing operations in California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington state, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal's services are now available to 134 million Americans. The company uniquely combines in-person doctor house calls with one-touch telemedicine to deliver timely and affordable primary, preventive and non-emergency urgent care to patients of all ages in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Heal's home-centric healthcare model is designed for higher quality care. It allows unhurried doctors to assess each patients' social determinants of health - the health factors found in their living conditions - which affect 80% of patients' health outcomes. Heal doctors are board-certified and experienced in delivering house visits in a way that keeps patients safe from COVID-19 exposure. With Americans spending more time indoors, Heal offers a safe way to get healthcare - especially for the 65+ population, who often have a difficult time getting to their doctor's office.

Heal's expansion to four new states is particularly timely given the devastating economic toll of COVID-19. Nearly one in three Americans is avoiding healthcare because of the cost, and for many patients who are struggling to make ends meet, Heal can help lower the cost of getting care. It is the ideal option for unemployed or underinsured patients. Heal has reduced its patients' trips to the emergency room by 71%.

"From the Windy City to the Big Easy, we're honored to bring Heal's doctor house calls to four new states," said Nick Desai, co-founder and CEO of Heal. "We're making timely access to quality healthcare easy and affordable for more Americans than ever before, saving them more than $88 million in healthcare costs."

Heal is covered by most major insurance plans such as Aetna, Humana, Wellcare, Anthem Blue Cross, and United Healthcare. The company also accepts Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. It brings a patient's primary care doctor to their living room through in-person house calls and remote monitoring. Its omnimodal approach to healthcare is uniquely effective as it creates multiple touchpoints for doctors to reach patients, allowing them to receive concierge level, unrushed, on-demand care that has a direct positive impact on their health outcomes.

The company has delivered 250,000 doctor house calls since its launch in 2014 and experienced a 540% increase in demand in 2020. It has been named in a range of coveted business awards, including Inc.'s Best in Business list, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and CNBC's Disruptors List. Co-founders Nick Desai and Dr. Renee Dua were recognized as winners of the TiE50 award for innovation and disruption of the healthcare space, and Dr. Dua was also named one of Inc.'s Top 100 Female Entrepreneurs of 2020.

The Heal app is free, easy to use and available for download on iOS and Android. Patients can also book appointments at www.heal.com.

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 250,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington state, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor twelve hours a day, 365 days a year. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include former Qualcomm CEO and Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs (who is Heal's Chairman of the Board), IRA Capital, Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, Lionel Richie, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and others. For more information, please visit www.heal.com. Follow Heal on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram .

