Heal Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon

"For more than two generations, Indian-American entrepreneurs and medical professionals have made incredible contributions to this country's economy and healthcare industry," said Nick Desai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Heal. "As Indian-American entrepreneurs ourselves, my co-founder, Dr. Renee Dua, and I are proud to continue this tradition. Being recognized by the TiE50 Awards Program is a powerful endorsement of our mission to make home-centric primary care affordable and available to all."

"Doctors are able to do more in a patient's home than many realize. Life-saving care can be as simple as recognizing a fall risk or seeing a food insecurity first hand," said Dr. Renee Dua, co-founder and chief medical officer of Heal. "Healthcare is a fundamental human right, and we are on a mission to make it more affordable, close the gaps in the delivery of care, and change the healthcare system for the better."

"TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

"For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half a million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups," said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on September 3rd. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/.

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 250,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington State, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor twelve hours a day, 365 days a year. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include former Qualcomm CEO and Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs (who is Heal's Chairman of the Board), IRA Capital, Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, Lionel Richie, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and others. For more information, please visit www.heal.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About TiE50

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org.

