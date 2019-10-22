HEAL: New book illuminates what's really at the root of the chronic illness epidemic -- and what you can do to HEAL

Great strides have been made in western medicine in treating symptoms and diseases, and yet 133 million Americans — 45% of the population — have at least one chronic disease. HEAL explores the idea that we have more control over our health than we've been led to believe, and that belief is at the core of our body's capacity to heal itself.

"If you break your arm or develop appendicitis, your first choice should be to seek medical care," says Joe Dispenza, bestselling author, researcher, and contributor to HEAL. "However, to actually heal from chronic health conditions requires a lifestyle change. Simply taking a drug or a handful of drugs to mitigate your health condition is not healing. To truly heal, you must change the way you think, act, and feel."

HEAL follows two people on their healing journeys while combining science-backed research and real-world testimonials from experts like:

Bruce Lipton, Ph.D., Stem Cell Biologist & Author

Deepak Chopra, M.D., Author, Speaker & New York Times Bestselling Author

Anthony William, Medical Medium & New York Times Bestselling Author

Anita Moorjani, Speaker & New York Times Bestselling Author

Marianne Williamson, Teacher & New York Times Bestselling Author

Kelly Brogan, M.D., Holistic Psychiatrist & New York Times Bestselling Author

Dr. Joe Dispenza, Researcher & New York Times Bestselling Author

"The intention of this book is to flip on the switch of awareness, illuminating what's really at the root of the chronic illness epidemic and what is truly possible when it comes to healing," says Noonan Gores. "The latest science reveals that we are not always victims of unchangeable genes, nor should we buy into a scary prognosis. The fact is we have more control over our health and life than we have been taught to believe. This book will empower you with a new understanding of the miraculous human body and the extraordinary healing potential within us all."

Through thought-provoking interviews and inspiring, real-life stories, readers will gain a firsthand account of what works, what doesn't, and why—illuminating what is truly possible when we harness the power of the mind-body connection and take our health back into our own hands.

Based on the groundbreaking documentary of the same name, HEAL follows two people on their healing journeys, while combining science-backed research and real-world testimonials from experts like Bruce Lipton, Deepak Chopra, Bernie Siegel, Anita Moorjani, Marianne Williamson, Kelly Brogan, Joe Dispenza and many others to offer hope and alternative treatments for the many people suffering from a variety of chronic illnesses. By identifying the root causes of illnesses, we can tap into the body's healing powers and discover that although healing can be complex and deeply personal, it can also happen spontaneously in a moment. HEAL shows us that science and spirituality are interconnected, and demonstrates that our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions have a huge impact on our overall health and the ability to recover from illness and injury. For more information: http://www.thehealbook.co .

