Heal, the Leader in Doctor House Calls, Launches Affordable Flat-Rate Healthcare to Help Families Save up to $2,200 per Year

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heal, the market leader in doctor house calls which was recently recognized by the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 as the 13th most disruptive private company in the U.S., today announces the launch of Heal Pass.

By providing house calls and telemedicine from physicians at a fixed monthly fee with no copays, no deductibles, and no insurance required, Heal Pass is making affordable healthcare possible for the estimated 27 million Americans who recently lost their health insurance along with their jobs because of COVID-19. [1] Heal patients can register now for the new service starting at $49 per month. Adults can add members of their household to their Heal Pass account for an additional $10 per person each month and may register up to six people to the account.

Uninsured individuals and their families are fearful of getting sick and accumulating high medical bills during this time of economic uncertainty. Patients spend an average of $800 out of pocket each year,[2] in addition to $2,000 for an emergency room visit.[3] Heal Pass is not health insurance, but it is health assurance, giving the uninsured the comfort of knowing they can get the care they need at a fixed, low fee with no surprise bills or out of pocket costs. With Heal Pass, a family of four would receive up to 36 total appointments at an average cost of less than $27. Individual patients can save up to $1,100 per year and the average family can save up to $2,200 per year.[4]

The new program allows up to eight house calls or telemedicine appointments per member each year in addition to an annual physical, helping with patients' most common needs, including primary care, preventive care, non-emergency urgent care and chronic disease management. It also includes free next day delivery of medications prescribed by a Heal doctor. Heal doctors are highly qualified and deliver house calls and care in a way that keeps patients safe from COVID-19 exposure as the country sees a pronounced second spike with 58,618 cases per day on average over the last seven days.[5]

"Every American deserves high quality healthcare. Although Heal Pass is not health insurance, it gives them easy, affordable access to timely and effective care. Our approach provides a critical service as patients are losing their insurance and still trying to avoid germ-filled waiting rooms in doctors' offices," said Nick Desai, co-founder and CEO of Heal. "Nearly one in three Americans are avoiding care because of the cost. Heal Pass is a game-changer that will ensure that our patients never have to put off care because they lack insurance or find it challenging to travel to a doctor."

Heal Pass is ideal for unemployed, self-employed, uninsured or underinsured patients. There is no commitment as members pay month-to-month and may cancel anytime. Patients using Heal Pass enjoy personalized, concierge level house calls and telemedicine when they want it, without incurring any high cost that might be expected to accompany such on demand care.

"Heal Pass really has been life changing for us," said Kimberly W., member of Heal Pass. "Our 18 month old woke up with a bad cough and I called Heal instead of waiting for an opening at our pediatrician's office. We had a pediatrician in the house within 45 minutes. Since participating in the Heal Pass membership program, our lives have never been the same. We receive quality care and it's a relief to be able to avoid the doctor's office. Even though we have PPO health insurance, we purchased Heal Pass anyway. It has made much more sense than spending money trying to reach our yearly deductible. We're a Heal family for life!"

Heal's app is free and available for download on iOS and Android. Due to federal healthcare regulations, the Heal Pass program is not available to Medicare recipients.

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 200,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington State, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor twelve hours a day, 365 days a year. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, the Ellison Family, Lionel Richie, and others. For more information, please visit http://www.heal.com/. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

1 Estimated by the Kaiser Family Foundation on May 2, 2020.

2 Estimated by the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.

3 Estimated by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

4 Numbers calculated based on out-of-pocket numbers cited by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

5 Numbers calculated by the CDC on July 13th, 2020.

