Healables Launches $4.8M CrowdFunding Campaign, Mobilizing People to Transform Human Health and Performance with AI Personalized BioElectric Wearables

News provided by

Healables Digital Health

19 Oct, 2023, 16:55 ET

This CrowdFunding campaign offers retail investors shares in Healables ahead of expansion plans this coming year.

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healables (https://invest-in.healables.com), a world leader in wearable digital health technology, today announced the launch of a $4.8M CrowdFunding Campaign to bring AI personalized health to athletes and patients. "We're excited to offer this opportunity for physical therapists, athletes, trainers and coaches, and other retail investors to back our company on a mission to transform human health. The company that's going to do that is Healables" said Moshe Lebowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Healables Digital Health, Inc.

Continue Reading

"Health is broken. Not just in America, but all over the world. And it's broken because the one-size-fits-all approach does not meet the needs of the individual. We have built the team and the product that delivers personalized performance and will deliver personalized medicine" said Dr. George Lowell, MD, Healables' Co-Founder, Lead Investor, and Chief Science Officer of Healables and a Retired Colonel in the U.S. Army.

Dr. Lowell is a biotech entrepreneur with a previous successful exit. The Healables team includes medical doctors in sports medicine and pain management, and AI data scientists, electrical engineers and experts in material science, product development and user experience from Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, MIT and other leading universities.

The secret sauce of Healables technology is the novel way that the company delivers microcurrents. Microcurrent technology has been researched in over 175 published peer-reviewed medical papers. The problem with microcurrents has been that until now, use of the technology required highly skilled professionals with a lot of hands-on time and cumbersome sticky, gooey, disposable electrodes that practically immobilized the patient.

Healables Electron Stream technology unites three patent-pending innovations that make microcurrent technology smart and accessible. First, smart textiles with built-in dry electrodes allow users to put the wearables on by themselves with complete mobility and comfort. Second, smart sessions leverage AI to enable data-driven personalization, optimized for each person. And third, remote smart time management allows both practitioners and users hands-off freedom because sessions can be monitored and modulated from anywhere at any time.

Funds from the crowdfunding campaign will help the company scale ElectroGear, its sports performance and recovery product line, and advance its medical technology through clinical trials focusing on non-opioid and non-steroidal solutions for musculoskeletal, pain and inflammation disorders.

As Dr. Lowell said, "It's a great feeling knowing that you can help people. We invite you to join us."

About Healables

Healables (Healables Digital Health, Inc.), is an AI Health Technology company on a mission to transform human health, performance and recovery with personalized, bioelectric wearables. Healables is the inventor of Electron Stream Microcurrent Technology which is currently being commercialized in three verticals: Sports, Automotive and Medicine, with ElectroGear Sports, ElectroGear Automotive and Medical, with an emphasis on non-steroidal and non-opioid solutions for musculoskeletal, inflammation and pain relief. Healables' senior leadership team comprises medical professionals, engineers and product developers with decades of combined industry experience. Healables Digital Health, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Press Contact:
Yasha Harari
Chief Marketing Officer
Healables Digital Health, Inc.
Phone: +1 (305) 547-9669
Web: https://invest-in.healables.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmAXm78BH98

SOURCE Healables Digital Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.